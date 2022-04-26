ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Soldier dies, 2 others hurt in military training exercise in Washington state

By Paradise Afshar
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A soldier died and two others were injured during a training exercise at Yakima Training Center in Washington state on Monday, the 7th Infantry Division said in a news...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 2

americanmilitarynews.com

2 US Navy sailors injured in nuclear sub accident

Two U.S. Navy personnel were injured on Saturday during routine testing of the USS Louisiana, a nuclear ballistic missile submarine docked at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Washington, the facility said on Sunday in a press release posted on Facebook. Around noon local time, the sub...
americanmilitarynews.com

US Army cutting thousands of soldiers – smallest size since WWII

The United States Army admitted this week that it is struggling to recruit new soldiers to the service, and that it is reducing the size of the force by thousands of troops, making the Army the smallest it’s been since World War II. “We’re facing, obviously, some challenging conditions...
Daily Mail

Six soldiers are killed, six are wounded and four more are missing after drug cartel blew up their convoy in central Colombia

At least six soldiers killed when their convoy was attacked by members of a drug cartel in the central Colombian department of Antioquia. Troops from the Army's Fourth Brigade were traveling through in the Frontino township of Nutibara on Tuesday night when their truck was overturned by explosives, the National Army said in a statement.
MilitaryTimes

Here’s the new name of the US Air Force’s next-gen nuke

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Air Force has dubbed its next-generation intercontinental ballistic missile the LGM-35A Sentinel. The official name for the United States’ next nuclear missile, which until now has been referred to as the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent, was announced by the service Tuesday. The Sentinel is...
KEYT

Army report finds horses that carry the caskets of America’s heroes live in ‘unsatisfactory’ conditions, after 2 die

The military horses that carry America’s heroes to their final resting place in Arlington National Cemetery are living in unsanitary and potentially life-threatening conditions, according to a US Army report reviewed exclusively by CNN, consuming poor-quality feed, suffering from parasites and standing in their own excrement in tiny mud lots scattered with gravel and construction waste.
Navy Times

Biden to nominate first uniformed woman to lead a military service

President Joe Biden plans to nominate Adm. Linda Fagan as the next commandant of the Coast Guard, making her the first uniformed woman to lead a military branch. The news was first reported by USNI News. Officials with knowledge of the nomination confirmed the news ahead of the formal announcement, expected to come this week.
Daily Montanan

Stalled legislation would strip Army of medals for its involvement in Wounded Knee

Most folks living in Montana know the name “Wounded Knee.” They may be familiar with the massacre of 250 to 300 Native Americans that were slaughtered in South Dakota in the last days of 1890. Or maybe they’re familiar with the seminal history by Dee Brown, “Bury My Heart At Wounded Knee,” an account of […] The post Stalled legislation would strip Army of medals for its involvement in Wounded Knee appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CBS New York

Mother of N.J. Navy SEAL candidate who died after "Hell Week" blames medical negligence

MANALAPAN, N.J. -- There are calls for reform after a New Jersey native died training to become a U.S. Navy SEAL.The mother of Kyle Mullen, a Navy SEAL candidate who died after completing "Hell Week," says the Navy's medical negligence resulted in her son's death, CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reported Monday.Regina Mullen calls her son Kyle her best friend. The 24-year-old was full of life and was determined to serve his community when he enrolled in the Navy."When he was out there, he was happy. He said he made the best decision of his life," Mullen said.After becoming a seaman in 2021,...
