Soldier dies, 2 others hurt in military training exercise in Washington state

Most folks living in Montana know the name "Wounded Knee." They may be familiar with the massacre of 250 to 300 Native Americans that were slaughtered in South Dakota in the last days of 1890. Or maybe they're familiar with the seminal history by Dee Brown, "Bury My Heart At Wounded Knee," an account of […] Stalled legislation would strip Army of medals for its involvement in Wounded Knee

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 25 DAYS AGO