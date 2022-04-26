Soldier dies, 2 others hurt in military training exercise in Washington state

MANALAPAN, N.J. -- There are calls for reform after a New Jersey native died training to become a U.S. Navy SEAL.The mother of Kyle Mullen, a Navy SEAL candidate who died after completing "Hell Week," says the Navy's medical negligence resulted in her son's death, CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reported Monday.Regina Mullen calls her son Kyle her best friend. The 24-year-old was full of life and was determined to serve his community when he enrolled in the Navy."When he was out there, he was happy. He said he made the best decision of his life," Mullen said.After becoming a seaman in 2021,...
Comments / 2