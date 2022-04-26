ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

Kevin Hart's new media company gets $100 million private equity investment

By Reuters
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Stand-up comedian and Hollywood actor Kevin Hart on Tuesday launched a new media company called HARTBEAT, with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
hypebeast.com

Razer Shareholders Agree for Company to Go Private at $3.17 Billion USD Valuation

Razer is now planning to go private again after it obtained approval from an overwhelming majority of shareholders. According to a new report from Reuters, the gaming peripheral giant is looking to purchase all remaining shares and take the company private under chairman and founder Min-Liang Tan and non-executive director Kaling Lim, who own roughly 57% of the company.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Inglewood, CA
Inglewood, CA
Business
Local
California Business
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Inglewood, CA
Entertainment
AOL Corp

Tesla loses $126 billion in value amid Musk Twitter deal funding concern

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc lost $126 billion in value on Tuesday amid investor concerns that Chief Executive Elon Musk may have to sell shares to fund his $21 billion equity contribution to his $44 billion buyout of Twitter Inc. Tesla is not involved in the Twitter deal, yet its shares...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Hart
hypebeast.com

Meta Reports $3 Billion USD Loss for Its Virtual and Augmented Reality Division for Q1 2022

Facebook owner Meta has now posted almost $3 billion USD in losses for its virtual and augmented reality division in Q1 of 2022. According to an earnings report released on Wednesday, the company’s Facebook Reality Labs (FRL) division brought in a revenue of $695 million USD over the first quarter of the year, and while it surpassed the Wall Street-expected $683 million USD, it nonetheless represents a minuscule percentage of the $27.2 billion USD in revenue generated by Meta’s other apps, including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. To make matters worse, the FRL division reported $2.96 billion USD in losses over the same period.
MARKETS
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
147K+
Post
790M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy