Kevin Hart's new media company gets $100 million private equity investment

Facebook owner Meta has now posted almost $3 billion USD in losses for its virtual and augmented reality division in Q1 of 2022. According to an earnings report released on Wednesday, the company’s Facebook Reality Labs (FRL) division brought in a revenue of $695 million USD over the first quarter of the year, and while it surpassed the Wall Street-expected $683 million USD, it nonetheless represents a minuscule percentage of the $27.2 billion USD in revenue generated by Meta’s other apps, including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. To make matters worse, the FRL division reported $2.96 billion USD in losses over the same period.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO