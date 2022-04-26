ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Don’t Dream It’s Over

By Holly Haze
 3 days ago

Source: Dave Simpson / Getty

Crowded House Announce First North American Tour in 12 Years!

Crowded House is heading out on tour and will be playing a leg in North America for the first time in over a decade! The band will kick off its U.S. journey on September 6 in Pittsburgh and wrap things up in Vancouver on October 3. This marks the first time in 12 years that the band has toured on the continent. Tickets go on sale on April 29.

Crowded House made a comeback last year with the album “Dreamers Are Waiting,” their first album in 11 years.

Are you hoping to see Crowded House on tour? What band that has not toured in years would you like to see in concert?

