ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Wisconsin basketball makes the top three for 2022 F Luke Northweather

By Dillon Graff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iMCEr_0fL9wxBi00

Armed with three scholarships, and having just one recruit signed in the 2022 class (Essegian), it would appear that Greg Gard and company might be looking to add another big man to their incoming class.

It was reported that three-star forward Luke Northweather from Jefferson City, Missouri would be taking an official visit to Wisconsin this week, and now it would appear he’s also trimmed up his list.

The Blair Oaks High School standout stated that moving forward in his recruitment he is going to be focused on Missouri, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin.

The 6-foot-9, 220-pound forward was the Missouri Gatorade State Player of the Year as a senior, posting averages of 29 points and 11 rebounds on 70% shooting from the field.

Northweather has an intriguing skill-set that would undoubtedly fit well at a school like Wisconsin. He’s a back to the basket big man capable of stepping out and knocking down three’s, all while being a more than willing passer.

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion and analysis.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Iowa Basketball Player Withdraws From Transfer Portal

Josh Ogundele will return to Iowa after withdrawing his name from the NCAA transfer portal. The Hawkeyes center announced his decision in a Twitter post Thursday afternoon. Buried down Iowa’s bench, Ogundele only scored seven points in as many games during his freshman campaign, logging 17 total minutes. Last season, he averaged 1.5 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 5.2 minutes in 19 games.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois hoops loses junior forward to transfer

Illinois junior forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. On Wednesday, 247Sports reported that Bosman-Verdonk entered his name into the portal and will begin searching for a new home outside Champaign. He played in 24 games last season and made 2 starts. The Fighting Illini...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Pair of Illinois seniors declare for 2022 NBA Draft

Two Illinois senior basketball players are testing the NBA Draft waters. Illini Inquirer’s Jeremy Werner reported Wednesday Jacob Grandison and Austin Hutcherson have entered their names into the 2022 NBA Draft. It’s unclear whether or not they are retaining their college eligibility for the 2022-23 season, but both would have one year remaining.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Josh Ogundele returning to Iowa Hawkeyes men’s basketball team after portal flirtation

The Iowa Hawkeyes men’s basketball team received news today that center and forward Josh Ogundele is returning to Iowa City after previously exploring the transfer portal. Per his own Twitter feed, Ogundele announced the return to Iowa. With two other former Iowa players having also entered the portal, Ogundele’s return gives the Hawkeyes a presence in the paint that they could continue to develop with time. Iowa head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffrey recruited Ogundele after he moved from London, England, to the United States at the age of 16. Big 🍇’s back 😈 pic.twitter.com/zvL5cMMKYC — Josh Ogundele (@damijosh2047) April 28, 2022 Ogundele, who appeared in...
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Wisconsin State
State
Missouri State
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
City
Jefferson City, MO
Jefferson City, MO
Sports
Jefferson City, MO
Basketball
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Basketball
State
Oklahoma State
KROC News

Hilarious R-Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
ROCHESTER, MN
CJ Coombs

Some might think the abandoned Missouri State Penitentiary in Jefferson City is so eerie that it must be haunted

Missouri State Penitentiary.CosmiCataclysm, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Abandoned places aren’t tough to find in Missouri. However, one certainly stands out among the rest – for both its bloody history and for the spirits who are said to remain. This abandoned Missouri prison has gained notoriety in the state and beyond, and for good reason. It just might be one of the most haunted places on earth. (Source.)
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Gard
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

This Massive Missouri Spring Unleashes 286 Million Gallons a Day

It's one of Missouri's first state parks and it also happens to be one of the biggest springs in America. See for yourself the wonders of Big Spring State Park in Missouri. If you're looking for a summer road trip possibility, Big Spring State Park is worth considering. As the National Park Service confirms, it's one of the biggest springs in America and at any given time might be the biggest. On average, the daily water flow of Big Spring is 286 million gallons a day. Staggering.
MISSOURI STATE
Hot 104.7

FREE Hams For Folks In Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota

Here is how to get a FREE Holiday Ham at locations in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. Check out this schedule. As we have all seen grocery prices have been climbing fast and furious. If you are food insecure and would like to get a free Easter Hormel ham here is how to find a location handing out hams.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOLR10 News

Best high schools in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the best high schools in Missouri from Niche. As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Luay Rahil

The fourth richest person in St. Louis, Missouri

"Don't overprice yourself. It's a lot easier to start a business by being a value provider as opposed to having premium prices." The above statement made me very curious to know more about the person who said it. His name is Rodger O. Riney. He is a self-made billionaire who believes that cheap and good is the winning formula for a successful business.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

The 10 safest Missouri cities for 2022

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Home security company Safewise has released its annual report of the safest cities in the state. Several St. Louis area towns rank in the top ten. The list is created by examining crime rates calculated by the FBI. They also conduct a survey to find out how concerned people are about […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

102K+
Followers
149K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy