Wisconsin basketball makes the top three for 2022 F Luke Northweather

Armed with three scholarships, and having just one recruit signed in the 2022 class (Essegian), it would appear that Greg Gard and company might be looking to add another big man to their incoming class.

It was reported that three-star forward Luke Northweather from Jefferson City, Missouri would be taking an official visit to Wisconsin this week, and now it would appear he’s also trimmed up his list.

The Blair Oaks High School standout stated that moving forward in his recruitment he is going to be focused on Missouri, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin.

The 6-foot-9, 220-pound forward was the Missouri Gatorade State Player of the Year as a senior, posting averages of 29 points and 11 rebounds on 70% shooting from the field.

Northweather has an intriguing skill-set that would undoubtedly fit well at a school like Wisconsin. He’s a back to the basket big man capable of stepping out and knocking down three’s, all while being a more than willing passer.

