American Dream hosts autism sensory-friendly days at Nickelodeon theme park

 3 days ago

American Dream hosts sensory days at Nickelodeon theme park for Autism Awareness Month 02:06

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- For Autism Awareness Month, the American Dream entertainment complex hosted a special event on Tuesday: the first of two sensory days at the Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park.

The merry-go-round, trains and more were full of excited faces.

"I'm excited for all the roller coasters," 11-year-old Carrie Cavallaro told CBS2's Meg Baker.

It was a little different at the Nickelodeon theme park at the mall. Everything was softened to minimize sensory triggers and promote a safe environment for those with autism.

"Volume is down, we don't have music on, we don't have strobing lights going on today. Everything is just kind of toned down to make things a little bit more gentle and calmer, really welcoming people so they can enjoy the theme park," said Melissa Howard, public relations director for American Dream.

Families said they appreciated the modifications.

"Really helpful for us. We have two kids that are on the spectrum and we're having a great time," Larisa Cavallaro said.

"I think it just allows them to really enjoy themselves without having those effects that they do," Chris Cavallaro said.

"I think it's very generous of them to let people on the spectrum I'm on to have that experience," said Khiam Mincey, 23.

"The additional music and atmosphere being too loud can definitely effect her mood," said Lois Rooney, whose daughter Lizzy enjoyed riding the swings that look like giant jellyfish.

The mall is working with Spectrum Works, which helps companies build an inclusive workforce.

"Some have sensory issues, sensory challenges. Sounds, smells, some loud noises and different things are challenging," said Ann Marie Sullivan, CEO of Spectrum Works.

Parents said they were also able to relax and enjoy a day with the whole family thanks to these small changes.

Wednesday is another sensory-friendly day at the theme park.

