ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Worden woman pleading for kidney along Billings streets

By Alina Hauter
Q2 News
Q2 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A72qj_0fL9mnOQ00

You might have seen Worden resident Chris Coats flashing her bright green signs across the city of Billings.

She’s not looking for money. She’s looking for a kidney.

Coats has polycystic kidney disease (PKD), a genetic disorder that has turned her life upside down.

“Life is changing for me,” said Coats.

PKD causes clusters of cysts to grow in the kidneys.

“Fatigued, fuzzy-brained, you just need to have your kidneys working,” Coats said.

She learned she had it as a teenager, and the now 67-year-old has tried to manage the disease her whole life.

“I’ve lived all of my adult life working to take as good as care of my kidneys that I could,” Coats said.

It wasn’t until Coats went to Billings Clinic last year that she was put on a transplant list. She learned her kidneys were at just 10% functionality.

She says her initial doctor had failed to put her on a transplant list.

“He probably should have had me into a transplant center four or five years earlier,” Coats said.

She joins nearly 90,000 people in the U.S. currently waiting for a kidney, hoping a good Samaritan will come to the rescue and extend her life.

“I want to live longer, and I have grandchildren that I take care of and help our son take care of, so I want to be involved in their life,” Coats said.

It could take Coats years to get a kidney from a deceased donor. The average wait is three to five years.

She hopes that flashing her bright green signs will speed things up. Around a dozen people have approached her willing to help.

“He says what blood type, I said 'O', and he said, 'well, I’m 'O', I’ll give you a kidney,” Coats said.

However, she’s still waiting for a match. Regardless, she knows her time here could save a life even if it’s not hers.

“I can see where no matter what comes of this interviewing (in local media) that I’m hoping it will spread out like the fingers in a hand to touch a lot of people, just here in our community,” Coats said.

It’s a message and a mission she hopes will resonate as she fights for her life.

“It’s a good life, and I’d like to keep on going, maybe travel,” said Coats.

If you'd like to donate to Coat's kidney-searching journey, visit this link GiveSendGo - Help for Chris: The #1 Free Christian Fundraising Site.

If you like to learn more about how to donate, visit United Network for Organ Sharing | UNOS | US Organ Transplantation

Comments / 3

Related
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
Lawrence Post

“She began flapping hands”, Mother described how she spotted signs that her daughter was autistic at just 6 months old after doctors ruled out the possibility of autism on several occasions

The mother said that she began having concerns when her young daughter didn’t want to interact with others from an early age. Signs that her daughter had Autism Spectrum Disorder emerged when she was just 6 months old, the mother said. The mother took her daughter to a pediatrician at 18 months and the doctor said the little girl presents with autism. The mom said that she had to learn to think quickly and develop strategies to make life easier for her young daughter.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Government
City
Worden, MT
Billings, MT
Health
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Health
Local
Montana Government
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidneys#Kidney Disease#Kidney Transplant#Genetic Disorder#Organ Transplantation#Billings Clinic
Concord News Journal

Instead of pain reliever to treat tooth pain, teenager was delivered counterfeit pill with fentanyl from a dealer he met online and died due to poisoning; his mother speaks out to raise awareness

More and more teenagers and young people are becoming victims of fentanyl, a powerful opioid used as a pain medication and sometimes used as a recreational drug, in the last couple of years as the drug became cheap and easily accessible. According to data provided by the People magazine, 20 people aged 10-24 years die everyday on average in America from overdose and 75% of those cases are fentanyl-related.
KIDS
verywellhealth.com

What Causes Thick Toenails and How to Treat Them

Toenails are naturally thick to protect the tops of your toes. Sometimes, however, they become abnormally thick and can be a cosmetic issue for some people, especially if they become discolored. It is natural for toenails to get thicker with age, but thick toenails may be caused by other factors,...
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Shreveport Magazine

“What made her think that this is OK?”, Mothers say that everyone should be held accountable after a teacher decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress instead of calling them for help

According to the boy’s mothers, a teacher at the charter school decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress, instead of calling them for help. Now, the mothers claim that this will not go unnoticed until everyone is held accountable. The boy’s parents were reportedly upset that the teacher didn’t find a more effective way to help their son aside from cutting his hair. The boy’s mothers also said that their son was proud of the afro he was growing. “What made her think that this is OK? if you were going to help my child why wouldn’t you do it the proper way, common sense way, the helpful way? By getting him some real help?” one of the mothers said.
MINNESOTA STATE
Gillian Sisley

Mother-in-Law Demands Grieving Widow Give Her Her House

Are in-laws at all entitled to take something a spouse shared with their late partner?. Death is a terrible tragedy for everyone involved. Whether it's a romantic partner or a parent, and in some cases children, the person who passes away always leaves behind those who love them. And with over 4 million people dying every year in the US due to accidents, illness, and the like, it's not an uncommon reality for many to experience.
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

She Was Forced To Give Birth At 10 Years Old And Then Forced To Marry The Church Deacon At Age 11

Sherry Johnson - Wedding Photo Age 11BishopAccountabilty.org. A Wife and A Mother By The Time She Was In Fifth Grade. Sherry Johnson was an only child. She lived with her mother, who worked as a substitute teacher, in Tampa, Florida when she was a little girl. The pair belonged to an apostolic church and attended services sometimes seven days a week. The church was strict. The girls and women had to wear hats and long sleeves and were not permitted to wear jewelry or pants.
TAMPA, FL
KFYR-TV

Judge keeps bond set at $500,000 for Montana woman accused of homicide

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has set bond at $500,000 for a Montana woman arrested in connection with the January homicide of 50-year-old Christopher Wetzstein. Prosecutors say evidence connects 51-year-old Lyndsee Brewer to the death of Wetzstein. They say the state crime lab determined a handgun found...
BISMARCK, ND
Countrymom

Many narcissists hide behind addiction

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. A narcissist I know hid behind his addiction. I was a vulnerable single parent when I met the narcissist. He hid behind addiction and was like a silver-tongued snake pretending to help me when in fact, he was grooming me to be his next fix.
Q2 News

Q2 News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy