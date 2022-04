When the Aurora Public Library District (APLD) decided to launch a Library Card Design Contest to celebrate National Library Week, we didn’t know what to expect. It was unlike anything the Library previously had done! Thankfully, we were overjoyed with the response from the community and the time has come to announce the winner. The votes have been counted and the winning design belongs to Dagny Tang of Aurora.

AURORA, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO