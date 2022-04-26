ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kane County, IL

Kane County tax bills to be mailed April 29

By admin
 3 days ago

Kane County treasurer, Michael J. Kilbourne, MBA, announced that 2021 Kane County Real Estate tax bills, that are payable in 2022, are expected to be mailed Friday, April 29. The first installment will be due on or before June 1, and the...

The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.

