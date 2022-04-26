Kane County tax bills to be mailed April 29

I found myself agreeing with much of what John and Nisha Whitehead said in their article in The Voice, April 21, Financial tyranny can stifle fiscal responsibility. Yes, our national debt is out of control and shameful. Just like most of us, the Whiteheads blame out of control federal spending but the facts appear to point in a different direction. Although it certainly can be argued that the government spends too much, the level of spending as a proportion of GDP in recent years has been essentially the same as it was in 1960. That is, as a percent of GDP, federal spending has not risen in any meaningful way. It is excluding Social Security and Medicare, which are funded and spend money outside of the rest of the budget. Spending on these two programs can be addressed, but it would be disingenuous to lump their numbers in with the cost of running government. Indeed, Medicare didn’t exist in 1960.

