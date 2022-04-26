ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irving, TX

Amtrak train hits, kills person crossing tracks at West Irving Station

By CBSDFW Staff
 3 days ago
IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) police are investigating after an Amtrak train struck and killed a person crossing the tracks at West Irving Station on April 26. The transit agency said the incident didn't involve DART personnel or equipment. The train was traveling...

