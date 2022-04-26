Amtrak train hits, kills person crossing tracks at West Irving Station

Genesee County (CBSDFW.COM) - One of two pilots killed when a Mercy Flight helicopter crashed on April 26 was from Texas.Bell Helicopter employee/pilot Stewart M. Dietrick, 60, of Prosper was pronounced deceased at the scene. Mercy Flight pilot James E. Sauer, 60, of Churchville also died. He was a retired New York State Police civilian pilot. The Mercy Flight Bell 429 helicopter crashed off Norton Road between Edgerton Road and Ford Road in the town of Elba, Genesee County.Further investigation revealed that helicopter based out of Batavia, New York was on a training mission during the time of the collision. Mercy Flight's President, Margaret Ferrentino shared a statement that read in part: "It goes without saying that our attention needs to be focused on the families of those lost and on our own employees as we deal with this unspeakable tragedy. This is a very dark day for the Mercy Flight family, we are so grateful for the expressions of love, concern and support expressed by many."Both men were transported to Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office.The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are assisting in the ongoing investigation.

PROSPER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO