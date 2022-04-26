Clemson Alumni: Most famous graduates and attendees

Founded in 1889, Clemson University has become a household name, primarily for its recent success in college football. Players like Trevor Lawrence, Deshaun Watson, and Deandre Hopkins took the football program and the University to new heights.

Still, the institution has been called home by some of the world’s most prominent individuals outside of football that graduated or attended Clemson. From world-famous musicians to Hollywood actors, people of all walks of life made a mark on Tigertown.

With a bit of research and discovery, we compiled a list of some of the most famous attendees and graduates of Clemson University with their graduation years and majors.

Lee Brice

: Did not graduate: Country music star

Dolph Lundgren

: Did not graduate: Actor, Played Ivan Drago in Rocky IV

Nikki Haley

: 1994, Bachelor of Science in Accounting: American politician who served as the United States ambassador to the United Nations from 2017 to 2018

Nancy O'Dell

: 1990, Summa Cum Laude degree in Marketing: American television host and journalist

John W. Raymond

: 1984, Bachelor of Science in Administrative Management: Chief of Space Operations, United States Space Force

Jim DeMint

: 1981, Master of Business Administration: United States Senator

Jeff Duncan

: 1988, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Government: United States Congressman for South Carolina

Rob Huebel

1988Comedian, Actor

Jo Jorgensen

2002, Ph.D. in Industrial/Organizational PsychologyPolitical activist, Academic, Libertarian Party's nominee for president of the United States in the 2020 election

