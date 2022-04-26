Clemson Alumni: Most famous graduates and attendees
Founded in 1889, Clemson University has become a household name, primarily for its recent success in college football. Players like Trevor Lawrence, Deshaun Watson, and Deandre Hopkins took the football program and the University to new heights.
Still, the institution has been called home by some of the world’s most prominent individuals outside of football that graduated or attended Clemson. From world-famous musicians to Hollywood actors, people of all walks of life made a mark on Tigertown.
With a bit of research and discovery, we compiled a list of some of the most famous attendees and graduates of Clemson University with their graduation years and majors.
Lee BriceGraduation Year : Did not graduate Notoriety : Country music star
Dolph LundgrenGraduation Year : Did not graduate Notoriety : Actor, Played Ivan Drago in Rocky IV
Nikki HaleyGraduation Year : 1994, Bachelor of Science in Accounting Notoriety : American politician who served as the United States ambassador to the United Nations from 2017 to 2018
Nancy O'DellGraduation Year : 1990, Summa Cum Laude degree in Marketing Notoriety : American television host and journalist
John W. RaymondGraduation Year : 1984, Bachelor of Science in Administrative Management Notoriety : Chief of Space Operations, United States Space Force
Jim DeMintGraduation Year : 1981, Master of Business Administration Notoriety : United States Senator
Jeff DuncanGraduation Year : 1988, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Government Notoriety : United States Congressman for South Carolina
Rob HuebelGraduation Year: 1988 Notoriety: Comedian, Actor
Jo JorgensenGraduation Year: 2002, Ph.D. in Industrial/Organizational Psychology Notoriety: Political activist, Academic, Libertarian Party's nominee for president of the United States in the 2020 election [mm-video type=video id=01fzjsxe40sf0jhdga19 playlist_id=01fvdd1xkgcx6zr5s5 player_id=01eqbvp13nn1gy6hd4 image=https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/video/thumbnail/mmplus/01fzjsxe40sf0jhdga19/01fzjsxe40sf0jhdga19-a7580062bff79093ec8ad53b2090314f.jpg][listicle id=807]
