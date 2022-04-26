ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson Alumni: Most famous graduates and attendees

By Justin Robertson and Alex Turri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JjY3k_0fL9kAEd00

Founded in 1889, Clemson University has become a household name, primarily for its recent success in college football. Players like Trevor Lawrence, Deshaun Watson, and Deandre Hopkins took the football program and the University to new heights.

Still, the institution has been called home by some of the world’s most prominent individuals outside of football that graduated or attended Clemson. From world-famous musicians to Hollywood actors, people of all walks of life made a mark on Tigertown.

With a bit of research and discovery, we compiled a list of some of the most famous attendees and graduates of Clemson University with their graduation years and majors.

Lee Brice

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lzFXi_0fL9kAEd00 Larry McCormack / Tennessean

Graduation Year : Did not graduate Notoriety : Country music star

Dolph Lundgren

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dJrEs_0fL9kAEd00 Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Graduation Year : Did not graduate Notoriety : Actor, Played Ivan Drago in Rocky IV

Nikki Haley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vxfmu_0fL9kAEd00 Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register

Graduation Year : 1994, Bachelor of Science in Accounting Notoriety : American politician who served as the United States ambassador to the United Nations from 2017 to 2018

Nancy O'Dell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BKr7y_0fL9kAEd00 Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

Graduation Year : 1990, Summa Cum Laude degree in Marketing Notoriety : American television host and journalist

John W. Raymond

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2snDHN_0fL9kAEd00 Senior Airman Melody Howley/U.S. Air Force photo, Alamogordo Daily News

Graduation Year : 1984, Bachelor of Science in Administrative Management Notoriety : Chief of Space Operations, United States Space Force

Jim DeMint

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V9LC5_0fL9kAEd00 Kirk Brown/Greenville News

Graduation Year : 1981, Master of Business Administration
Notoriety : United States Senator

Jeff Duncan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22WGNg_0fL9kAEd00 Ken Ruinard / staff via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Graduation Year : 1988, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Government Notoriety : United States Congressman for South Carolina

Rob Huebel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EMvFD_0fL9kAEd00 (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Graduation Year: 1988 Notoriety: Comedian, Actor

Jo Jorgensen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=225WnD_0fL9kAEd00 © Alicia Devine/Tallah

Graduation Year: 2002, Ph.D. in Industrial/Organizational Psychology Notoriety: Political activist, Academic, Libertarian Party's nominee for president of the United States in the 2020 election

The Spun

Look: Caleb Love Reacts To Massive UNC Commitment

Hurbert Davis and UNC landed a massive commitment Wednesday when they landed five-star forward GG Jackson. A consensus top-10 prospect in his class, Jackson marks the highest-rated signing of the Davis era. Not long after the news broke, UNC’s Caleb Love reacted to the Tar Heels latest get. “I...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida one of many competing for official visit from this in-state 4-star ATH

As spring practices kicked off around the state on Monday, Florida tight ends coach William Peagler stopped by Eau Gallie High to see four-star athlete Robert Stafford in action, according to a report from 247Sports. The Gators are hoping to work their way into Stafford’s recruitment with a list of his top five schools set to come after his spring game on May 12.
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts: Georgia RB Zamir White taken by Raiders

Georgia running back Zamir “Zeus” White was selected with the 122nd pick in the 2022 NFL draft by the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday. It was on the 17th pick of the fourth round that Georgia had its tenth player this year get drafted into the NFL. White’s selection officially broke the program record UGA set last year when it had nine players selected.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 2023 OL prospect puts Clemson in his top group

Clemson has landed in another 2023 four-star recruits’ top choices as in-state prospect Markee Anderson announced his top four schools on Twitter this Saturday. Playing out of Dorman high school in Roebuck, South Carolina, the offensive lineman is a coveted recruit for the Tigers. According to 247Sports composite rankings, Anderson is the No.149 national prospect and the No.7 interior offensive lineman in the 2023 class. The four schools Anderson announced he would be choosing between are Clemson, North Carolina, LSU, and South Carolina. Based on the school choices, it seems he wants to stay closer to home, which should give the Tigers an excellent opportunity to land the highly touted offensive lineman. Top 4 list Clemson🟠🟣LSU🟣🟡UNC🔵⚪️USC🔴⚫️(Alphabetical Order)(Still changing)@Dorman_OL @DormanAthletics @UnderArmour @HighSchoolBlitz @PalmettoPrepsSC @Rivals pic.twitter.com/Mzs7BI0tch — Markee Anderson (@MarkeeAnderson) April 30, 2022 List Andrew Booth Jr.'s top highlights at Clemson  
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts: Andrew Booth Jr. falls to Vikings

Former Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. was the first Tiger to hear his name called in the 2022 NFL Draft after the Minnesota Vikings selected him at No. 42. Despite being projected as a first-round selection in most mock drafts, Booth ultimately had to wait until day two to be drafted. He was the sixth cornerback selected in the Draft, with Derek Stingley Jr. (Houston Texans) and Sauce Gardner (New York Jets) highlighting the group ahead of him. Injury concerns seemed to play a factor in Booth’s fall, as he underwent sports hernia surgery in March. Still, the second-round selection is an impressive accomplishment for a promising, young player with plenty of upside. With the pick, the Vikings could have a day-one starter opposite of veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson. Here’s what people on Twitter had to say about the Clemson Tiger heading to Minneapolis, Minnesota. What a moment! Go be great, @andrewbooth21 pic.twitter.com/GDJ4WeiXcC — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 30, 2022 https://twitter.com/WillRagatz/status/1520195497885061125?s=20&t=mQdIrn1G61ZmRCnYcZPnPghttps://twitter.com/CSimmsQB/status/1520193799527534592?s=20&t=mQdIrn1G61ZmRCnYcZPnPghttps://twitter.com/ClemsonPrez/status/1520190939578392581?s=20&t=CpuHiqEngC4Tz1itYQzC6whttps://twitter.com/PFF_College/status/1520190733948440576?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1520190733948440576%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tigernet.com%2Fclemson-football%2Fupdate%2Ftwitter-reacts-to-vikings-drafting-andrew-booth-40002https://twitter.com/ChadGraff/status/1520198888182980608?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1520198888182980608%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tigernet.com%2Fclemson-football%2Fupdate%2Ftwitter-reacts-to-vikings-drafting-andrew-booth-40002https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1520190613487980544?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1520190613487980544%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tigernet.com%2Fclemson-football%2Fupdate%2Ftwitter-reacts-to-vikings-drafting-andrew-booth-40002https://twitter.com/Vikings/status/1520190647696773120?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1520190647696773120%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tigernet.com%2Fclemson-football%2Fupdate%2Ftwitter-reacts-to-vikings-drafting-andrew-booth-40002https://twitter.com/The_Prophet_36/status/1520190358554042371?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1520190358554042371%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tigernet.com%2Fclemson-football%2Fupdate%2Ftwitter-reacts-to-vikings-drafting-andrew-booth-4000211
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WSPA 7News

SCFHOF inducts five new members

The late Chester McGlockton and another former Clemson player, Jeff Bostic, were among the five enshrined in the South Carolina Football Hall Of Fame Friday night in Greenville. Former USC defensive back Rick Sanford, former S.C. State DB Duane Harper, and Columbia native Peter Boulware, who played collegiately at Florida State and like the other […]
GREENVILLE, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

