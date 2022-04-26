ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis Scott continues comeback attempt with first public performance

By Mara Siegler
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

Embattled rapper Travis Scott is attempting a comeback after his Astroworld concert in November — which led to 10 deaths and numerous injuries — with plans for his first public performance following the tragedy.

Scott, who has played some private VIP sets since the festival disaster, is scheduled to take the stage in Miami on May 7 during the city’s much hyped Formula One Grand Prix at “ultraclub” E11even.

The high profile race is set to bring the jet set to town, with hotel rooms running up to $120,000 per night. According to Bloomberg, tables at the popular club range from $5,000 to $100,000, meaning organizers are betting Scott will be a big draw.

The club posted on Instagram announcing tickets over the weekend, but the post has been removed. A source tells us it’s so they can update the marketing materials.

Scott is still listed on the club’s website — with a link to tickets priced at a more reasonable $150 to $250.

The rapper, who had gone relatively quiet after the catastrophe, has been making his way back in to the public eye.

Scott claims he was unaware of concert goers in harm’s way during his Astroworld performance.
Getty Images

He is featured on rapper Future and producer Southside’s track, “Hold That Heat,” which was released this weekend, and appears in the music video.

While he was cut from the official Coachella line up, he performed at a private after party two weeks ago at Bootsy Bellows .

He also played a private set at a house party in Bel Air in March before the Oscars in front of guests reportedly including Leonardo DiCaprio, and Venus and Serena Williams.

Ten people died at the Astroworld concert including a 9-year-old boy.
AFP via Getty Images

Scott has claimed he was unaware that people in the crowd at Astroworld — where the victims who died ranged from 9 years old to 27 — were hurt as he continued to perform.

He is facing several lawsuits and has created a philanthropy called Project Heal “to take much needed action towards supporting real solutions that make all events the safest spaces they can possibly be.”

“I will always honor the victims of the Astroworld tragedy who remain in my heart forever,” he has stated.

