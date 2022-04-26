Over 150 Alaskans co-hosting event for Tshibaka at famous Bell’s Nursery, as campaign is in ‘full spring’

The list of co-hosts is long for a fundraiser for Kelly Tshibaka for U.S. Senate on Thursday evening The location is at the Bell’s Nursery Espresso Bar at 13700 Specking Road in South Anchorage. In fact, so long that the organizers had to shrink the print on the invitation.

Bell’s is a destination nursery that also grows acres of greenhouse tomatoes and cucumbers that are found in local stores. It’s a favorite place for people to shop for Mothers Day and wedding gifts. But the nursery will be closed to sales for the campaign event that is from 6-8 pm in the nursery’s espresso bar for the Republican candidate who is challenging Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

Wine served that evening will be from the Bell’s Nursery own 1.5-acre covered vineyard on DeArmoun Rd.

Tshibaka has been campaigning for over a year, since announcing the last week of March, 2021. She won an endorsement from Donald Trump nearly a year ago, and an endorsement from the Alaska Republican Party, and has been appearing all over the state to take her case for change to the people of Alaska.