ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Must Read Alaska

Over 150 Alaskans co-hosting event for Tshibaka at famous Bell’s Nursery, as campaign is in ‘full spring’

By Suzanne Downing
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oUKJd_0fL9fxa900

The list of co-hosts is long for a fundraiser for Kelly Tshibaka for U.S. Senate on Thursday evening The location is at the Bell’s Nursery Espresso Bar at 13700 Specking Road in South Anchorage. In fact, so long that the organizers had to shrink the print on the invitation.

Bell’s is a destination nursery that also grows acres of greenhouse tomatoes and cucumbers that are found in local stores. It’s a favorite place for people to shop for Mothers Day and wedding gifts. But the nursery will be closed to sales for the campaign event that is from 6-8 pm in the nursery’s espresso bar for the Republican candidate who is challenging Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

Wine served that evening will be from the Bell’s Nursery own 1.5-acre covered vineyard on DeArmoun Rd.

Tshibaka has been campaigning for over a year, since announcing the last week of March, 2021. She won an endorsement from Donald Trump nearly a year ago, and an endorsement from the Alaska Republican Party, and has been appearing all over the state to take her case for change to the people of Alaska.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VgYs4_0fL9fxa900

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaskans#Nursery#U S Senate#Republican
98.3 The Snake

7 Reasons Why the End of the World May Be Coming to Idaho

The world is in a strange place and things that many thought they would never see or that would ever happen, have occurred in the last few years. There have been diseases spread across the globe, fires that stretch for miles, and giant bugs that parachute. Many of the things that people have witnessed or experienced are defining history, and many of these occurrences are more on the negative side. With so much doom and gloom in the world over the last few years, it makes one question, is the end of the world fast approaching? Here are some reasons, it may be happening sooner than later.
IDAHO STATE
OutThere Colorado

'Coke oven' operation in Colorado mountains once produced 6 million tons of coke annually

First things, first – what is a “coke oven?” It’s not where Coca-Cola comes from. The coke ovens in Redstone were built in 1899 by Colorado Fuel and Iron to burn impurities out of coal from Colorado’s Coal Basin. This created something called “coking coal,” which could be used in steel mills during the creation of steel, much of which would ultimately be used for building railroads. Upon the completion...
COLORADO STATE
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Sarah Palin appears to be suddenly comprehending what Ballot Measure 2 — Ranked Choice Voting — means to Alaska elections

Sarah Palin, who filed for Congress on April 1 to fill the seat of the late Congressman Don Young, seems genuinely surprised at Alaska’s crazy new voting system. On her Instagram page, it’s almost as if she had not been paying attention for the past two years to the mischief that Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s former campaign team had put together — a wild and wooly jungle primary with no party sideboards, and a Ranked Choice Voting general election. Voters approved Ballot Measure 2 in 2020, as they were told it would remove Outside “dark money” from elections.
natureworldnews.com

Strange Cloud Patterns Above Alaska Have Sparked a Flurry of Conspiracies

Near Lazy Mountain, Alaska, a fog of mystery prompted social media conspiracy theories on Thursday. A macabre rising sliver of a cloud with finger-like trails has been explained as a meteor, Russian missile, plane disaster, and UFO. Alaska State Troopers stated that a rescue team assigned to look for a...
98.3 The KEY

Your history teacher never told you Japan bombed Oregon & Washington

Since the end of World War II, the debate on whether the Japanese planned or did not plan to invade Washington and Oregon with troops still rages on. Some say the Japanese had no intention of invading the U.S. because of the long distance across the Pacific Ocean, and others say they were likely wary of a long drawn out battle with armed Americans, as most households in rural areas at the time had a firearm (81 years later this topic is still highly debated).
OREGON STATE
104.3 WOW Country

A Grizzly Bear in Idaho is Killing Livestock and Fish and Game Can’t Trap Him

Livestock in Northern Idaho is being ravaged by a big grizzly bear in the area. According to North Idaho News Facebook post based off of Idaho Fish and Game information, "Idaho Fish and Game officers suspect a grizzly bear attacked and killed a llama and a sheep on private land in the Panhandle Region on the evening of April 5 Idaho Fish... on private land near the town of Naples in Boundary County... If a grizzly bear is captured, Fish and Game will work with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service staff to collect biological data including DNA, measurements, sex and age. If the bear is relocated, a GPS collar will be placed on it for future tracking of its movements and behaviors."
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
97.5 WOKQ

Enormous River Monster Pulled in Maine

As a kid, I was always skittish when swimming in lakes or rivers. Snapping turtles were a small threat. Large fish were slightly unsettling. The crazy idea or fairytale-like concept of river monsters was what really got to me. River "monsters" are not real; however, there are some massive fish...
MAINE STATE
Must Read Alaska

Biden-Haaland make it official: Locking up oil in National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska

The Biden administration is taking millions of acres off the table for development in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska. The decision to lock up NPRA was made by the principal deputy assistant secretary, Laura Daniel-Davis, in the Interior’s Land and Minerals Management section. Daniel-Davis was chief of staff to Interior Secretaries Sally Jewell and Ken Salazar in the Obama administration, and during the Trump administration she went to work for the National Wildlife Federation, returning to federal service once Democrats were back in control of the Department of Interior.
ALASKA STATE
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

She Was Forced To Give Birth At 10 Years Old And Then Forced To Marry The Church Deacon At Age 11

Sherry Johnson - Wedding Photo Age 11BishopAccountabilty.org. A Wife and A Mother By The Time She Was In Fifth Grade. Sherry Johnson was an only child. She lived with her mother, who worked as a substitute teacher, in Tampa, Florida when she was a little girl. The pair belonged to an apostolic church and attended services sometimes seven days a week. The church was strict. The girls and women had to wear hats and long sleeves and were not permitted to wear jewelry or pants.
TAMPA, FL
KYUK

The Alaska Legislature is considering a bill to assert state control over Alaska’s submerged lands

The Alaska Legislature is considering a bill from Gov. Mike Dunleavy that would assert more state control over Alaska’s federal lands and waterways. If passed, it would pave the way for less federal regulation and oversight, and it would give the state more control over resource extraction. The goal of the bill is for the state to claim all of Alaska’s submerged lands, which refer to waterways and the lands underneath them.
Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy