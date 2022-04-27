ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, CO

Lora Thomas Suspended From Douglas County Commission Chair

CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Douglas County Commissioners announced they suspended Lora Thomas from Chair of the Board. They want an investigation into her conduct regarding the departure of a first responder.

They say she shared information about that person at a large political event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V1NG1_0fL9fMMc00

(credit: CBS)

Thomas says this is a “politically motivated stunt.”

She went on to say on social media, “My crime is protecting taxpayers from funding RWR a boondoggle water project to take water from the San Luis Valley w/ARPA $$.”

County commissioners say Thomas “attempted to ‘DOX’ farmers who had expressed fear that there would be personal and financial retribution to them for speaking out about water issues.”

Fellow commissioners George Teal and Abe Laydon have previous voiced dissension with Lora Thomas.

In February 2022, a fight over a controversial water proposal turned into a power struggle and resulted in a resident calling out the commissioners to “act like adults.”

A year ago, on April 24, 2021 , Teal and Laydon tried to oust Thomas after a fight over whose turn it was to do a media interview.

Read the full statement from the Douglas County Commissioners:

Today the Board of County Commissioners had to make the unfortunate decision to suspend Lora Thomas as Chair of the Board and call for an investigation into her conduct following receipt of a letter of resignation from a first responder whose information had been shared widely and publicly by Thomas at a large political event, which Lora Thomas circulated for her own political advantage.

The Board is also in receipt of correspondence from Lora Thomas, which was not authorized by the Board, wherein she attempted to “DOX” farmers who had expressed fear that there would be personal and financial retribution to them for speaking out about water issues. Lora Thomas had been advised that all information received from individuals in the valley would be shared with the full board, but that specific identities would be protected to ensure no harm came their way. She made the poor decision to callously ignore this direction from the board and assert herself as “Chair of the Board” in order to intimidate these individuals.

Regrettably this is only the most recent example of Lora Thomas’ conduct whereby she has attempted to bully, harass, and intimidate those with whom she disagrees. Putting our valuable employees at risk and exposing our first responders to professional harm for her own political benefit is highly inappropriate and character unbecoming the chair of our board.

Further information will be shared following the conclusion of the County’s investigation.

UPDATE: Douglas County Commissioner Calls Colleague A ‘Cancer’ As Board Erupts In Controversy… Again

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Denver

Douglas County Commissioner Calls Colleague A ‘Cancer’ As Board Erupts In Controversy… Again

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – For the second time in a year, Douglas County commissioners are trying to oust one of their own. Commissioners Abe Laydon and George Teal voted to suspend Lora Thomas as chairwoman. The drama unfolded at a board meeting Tuesday. They say Thomas “attempted to doxx farmers” in the San Luis Valley who support a proposal to pump water from the valley into Douglas County. (credit: CBS) As evidence, Laydon pointed to a letter from Thomas asking about a meeting he had with residents. She asked for the names of those who attended, if they represented a group involved in the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
Westword

Douglas County School Board Court Fight Getting Uglier

The legal actions triggered by the February 4 firing of Douglas County School District superintendent Corey Wise by the Douglas County Board of Education just keep coming. On April 25, a week after Wise filed discrimination charges against DCSD as a precursor to a lawsuit, Gessler Blue, the latest law firm to represent the board's conservative majority of president Mike Peterson as well as members Becky Myers, Christy Williams and Kaylee Winegar, asked Dougco's district court to toss or narrow an order requiring them to stop conducting one-on-one meetings that allegedly violate Colorado Open Meetings Law.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Douglas County, CO
Douglas County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
CBS Denver

Thousands Of County Workers In Colorado Could Force Collective Bargaining Under New Bill

DENVER (CBS4) – Dozens of county commissioners from across Colorado are opposing a bill they say would be financially devastating. It would require counties to participate in collective bargaining if enough workers vote to unionize. Right now, most public sector employees can unionize, but their employers don’t have to recognize the union or engage in collective bargaining. (credit: CBS) The initial draft applied to all public workers, including those in city government, higher education, and even some hospitals, but it was pared down to apply to counties only. Some commissioners call it election year pandering to unions. Senate President Steve Fenberg, one of the...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Lookout Alert To Send Emergency Notifications To Jefferson County, Broomfield, Westminster Residents

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Some communities west of the Denver metro area are getting a new emergency notification system. All of Jefferson County, along with Broomfield and Westminster, will share “LookoutAlert.” (credit: Getty Images) It will be used for anything from fires to floods, to danger in the neighborhood. Reverse 911-type notifications have come a long way since the Lower North Fork Fire ravaged Jefferson County 10 years ago. Three people died in that fire from a prescribed burn. There were problems with emergency notifications. Now, beneath Lookout Mountain, first responders gathered as the newest generation of alert notifications was announced. “While the fire...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Commission#Chair Of The Board#Dox#Gtealcr#Abelaydon
CBS Denver

Colorado Republican Candidate Will Appeal “Let’s Go Brandon” Nickname Ruling

DENVER (CBS4) – A Colorado state representative running for Congress is trying to add a nickname to his name on the ballot. Republican Dave Williams is petitioning a court to allow him to add “Let’s Go Brandon” to his name, and is now appealing a decision that would bar him from doing that. Rep. Dave Williams, R-Colorado Springs, is interviewed by CBS4’s Shaun Boyd (credit: CBS) In an email to supporters earlier this month, Williams announced a lawsuit against Secretary of State Jena Griswold to allow him to appear as “Dave ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Williams” on the June primary ballot. He won...
COLORADO STATE
Suzie Glassman

DougCo school board set to discuss hot button topics

(Castle Rock, CO) DougCo school board meetings have been anything but drab these past few months. Emotional public comments regarding the firing of former superintendent Corey Wise, choosing a new superintendent, and rumored school closings have kept the meetings going late into the night.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

First Notices Under New Aurora Urban Camping Ban Won’t Come This Weekend

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A controversial urban camping ban in the City of Aurora takes effect this weekend. However, city officials say it’s unlikely that there will be any abatement notices given out this weekend. A city representative told CBS4 that although the camping ban does technically go into effect on Saturday, they don’t intend to give out any abatement notices until the details are ironed out at a meeting on Monday. The city sent a statement about the camping ban on Wednesday: “While the effective date of the ordinance is April 30, those policies are still in development, so the city will...
AURORA, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Denver

Colorado Supreme Court Will Not Hear Candidate’s Ballot Nickname Appeal

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal in the case of a Colorado lawmaker running for Congress who wants to add a nickname to his name on the Republican primary ballot. Rep. Dave Williams had petitioned the court to appear as “Dave ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Williams” on the ballot in June. Rep. Dave Williams, R-Colorado Springs, is interviewed by CBS4’s Shaun Boyd (credit: CBS) Rep. Williams initially wanted to add the nickname to his name on the primary ballot. There is no rule against adding a non-political nickname. In an email to supporters earlier this month, Williams...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

More School Districts Across Colorado Enroll In State Narcan Program

DENVER (CBS4)– Across the state, school districts are proactively trying to protect their students.(credit: CBS) “Schools are the hubs of our community,” staff for Douglas County Schools told their school board on Wednesday night. In a unanimous vote, they approved policy changes allowing for naloxone, commonly known as Narcan to be brought into every school in their district and allow training of staff on how to administer it. “Naloxone is 100% safe,” she said. Denver Public Schools also working toward that goal, in March CBS4 spoke with Michel Holien the manager of prevention services for DPS. “We are looking into that and at this point,...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
43K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy