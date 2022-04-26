ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks County, ND

Flood Advisory issued for Grand Forks, Steele, Traill by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-26 19:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 11 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel will be difficult, particularly for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 14, Highway 58 through and below Tehachapi Pass, including the town of Mojave, and Highway 178 through and below Walker Pass.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Ransom by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 09:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cass; Ransom The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota Maple River near Enderlin affecting Ransom and Cass Counties. .Ongoing rainfall has caused further rises of the Maple River. Moderate flooding is anticipated. This forecast takes into account past precipitation and forecast precipitation through 7 AM Sunday. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Maple River near Enderlin. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, MODERATE FLOOD. Little Moorhead section of town begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 10.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Saturday was 10.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.5 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 9.5 feet.
CASS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Washoe County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 07:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-02 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Northern Washoe County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Locally stronger gusts in wind prone locations. * WHERE...Surprise Valley California, Lassen-Eastern Plumas- Eastern Sierra Counties and Northern Washoe County. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Gregory by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 09:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Gregory HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Gregory County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
GREGORY COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Humacao, Juncos, Las Piedras, San Lorenzo, Yabucoa by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 11:36:00 Expires: 2022-04-30 11:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Humacao; Juncos; Las Piedras; San Lorenzo; Yabucoa FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1045 AM AST THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 1045 AM AST this morning for a portion of Puerto Rico, including the following , Humacao, Juncos, Las Piedras, San Lorenzo and Yabucoa. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Buchanan, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Buchanan; Platte A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DONIPHAN...NORTHEASTERN ATCHISON...SOUTHWESTERN BUCHANAN AND NORTHWESTERN PLATTE COUNTIES At 936 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Rushville, or near Atchison, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Atchison, Rushville, Lewis And Clark Village, Doniphan, De Kalb and Lewis And Clark Vi. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Brown, Clay, Dickinson, Geary, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 10:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Brown; Clay; Dickinson; Geary; Marshall; Nemaha; Pottawatomie; Riley; Washington WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West to northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Washington, Marshall, Nemaha, Brown, Clay, Riley, Pottawatomie, Dickinson and Geary Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BROWN COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fremont, Montgomery, Page by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fremont; Montgomery; Page The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Fremont County in southwestern Iowa Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa Page County in southwestern Iowa * Until 1030 AM CDT. * At 943 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Essex, or 24 miles north of Tarkio, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Clarinda around 955 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Villisca. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cloud, Ottawa, Republic by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 10:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cloud; Ottawa; Republic WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Republic, Cloud and Ottawa Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLOUD COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Dakota, Dixon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 10:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Dakota; Dixon WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In South Dakota, Turner, Clay, Sanborn, Bon Homme, Hutchinson, Yankton, Union, Davison, Hanson and Beadle Counties. In Nebraska, Dakota and Dixon County. In Iowa, Plymouth and Woodbury Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
DAKOTA COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 07:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-02 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Surprise Valley California WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Locally stronger gusts in wind prone locations. * WHERE...Surprise Valley California, Lassen-Eastern Plumas- Eastern Sierra Counties and Northern Washoe County. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Kittson, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 11:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Kittson; Marshall The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. .Ongoing rainfall has contributed to the continued rise of the Red River at Drayton. Major impacts are currently forecasted. This forecast takes into account past precipitation and forecasted precipitation through 7 AM Sunday. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. General urban flood damage to the city of Drayton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 41.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM CDT Saturday was 41.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 43.5 feet early Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cavalier, Pembina by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 09:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cavalier; Pembina The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota Pembina River at Walhalla affecting Pembina and Cavalier Counties. .Ongoing rainfall has contributed to a rise in the Pembina River at Walhalla. Additional rainfall is anticipated today. This forecast takes into account past precipitation and forecast precipitation through 7 AM Sunday. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Pembina River at Walhalla. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, MODERATE FLOOD. Minor damage in City Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 16.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CDT Saturday was 16.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.8 feet this evening. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
CAVALIER COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 14:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Richland The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North Dakota Wild Rice River (ND) near Abercrombie affecting Richland County. .The Wild Rice River near Abercrombie has begun to respond to ongoing rainfall. At this time, moderate flooding impacts are forecasted. This forecast takes into account past rainfall and forecasted rainfall through 7 AM Sunday. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON TO LATE SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wild Rice River (ND) near Abercrombie. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon to late Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, MODERATE FLOOD. City begins to mobilize. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 5.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 13.0 feet early Tuesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
RICHLAND COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Plymouth, Woodbury by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 10:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Plymouth; Woodbury WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In South Dakota, Turner, Clay, Sanborn, Bon Homme, Hutchinson, Yankton, Union, Davison, Hanson and Beadle Counties. In Nebraska, Dakota and Dixon County. In Iowa, Plymouth and Woodbury Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for North Fork, Paradox Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: North Fork; Paradox Valley ..RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292, AS WELL AS ZONES 207 AND 295 BELOW 7000 FEET RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 292 North Fork Forecast Area. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Guayama, Juana Diaz, Salinas, Santa Isabel by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 13:22:00 Expires: 2022-04-30 16:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Guayama; Juana Diaz; Salinas; Santa Isabel FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following , Guayama, Juana Diaz, Salinas and Santa Isabel. * WHEN...Until 330 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1221 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms moving from the Caribbean waters to the southern coastal plains. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-02 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Locally stronger gusts in wind prone locations. Sierra ridge wind gusts near 100 mph. Waves 2 to 4 feet on area lakes. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City- Minden Area and Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Small boats, kayaks, and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Choppy conditions for Lake Tahoe and Pyramid Lake with waves 2 to 4 feet possible.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Adams, Bowman, Burleigh, Dickey, Emmons, Grant, Hettinger by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 13:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Target Area: Adams; Bowman; Burleigh; Dickey; Emmons; Grant; Hettinger; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McIntosh; Morton; Sioux; Slope; Stark; Stutsman WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT/10 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds to around 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Southwest and south central North Dakota, including the James River Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT/10 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Things left unsecured outside will be blown around.
ADAMS COUNTY, ND

