Flood Advisory issued for Grand Forks, Steele, Traill by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 11:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Kittson; Marshall The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. .Ongoing rainfall has contributed to the continued rise of the Red River at Drayton. Major impacts are currently forecasted. This forecast takes into account past precipitation and forecasted precipitation through 7 AM Sunday. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. General urban flood damage to the city of Drayton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 41.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM CDT Saturday was 41.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 43.5 feet early Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.

KITTSON COUNTY, MN ・ 3 HOURS AGO