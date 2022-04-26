ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Same-sex couple together for 20 years gets married in historic Antarctica wedding

By Marina Pitofsky, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iQNeh_0fL9bIyY00

Tying the knot in Antarctica?

A British couple who have been together for 20 years became the first same-sex couple to get married in the British Antarctic Territory this week.

Eric Bourne and Stephen Carpenter, stewards on a polar ship named the RRS Sir David Attenborough, were married on Sunday at the British Antarctic Survey’s Rothera Research Station, according to a news release from the survey. They were joined by 30 crew members and married by Captain Will Whatley on the ship’s helideck.

The marriage will be valid in the United Kingdom.

Two other crew members served as the couple’s best men, and the ship’s doctor performed live music after the ceremony. The couple’s wedding cake featured figurines of penguins.

“Antarctica is such an incredible place. We have been together for 20 years but now we’ve both been to Antarctica together, it felt like the perfect place for us to finally tie the knot! We’ve even had the coordinates of the wedding location engraved into our rings,” Carpenter said in the news release.

WANT A JOB COUNTING PENGUINS?: There's an opening at this Antarctica post office

ENDURANCE: Ernest Shackleton's ship, which sank in 1915 near Antarctica, has been found

The couple will have a larger reception with staff at the Rothera Research Station next month and a celebration with family and friends in Spain later this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33M5Zd_0fL9bIyY00
A view from above the wedding on the RSS Sir David Attenborough. Richard Turner / BRITISH ANTARCTIC SURVEY

The couple first met working aboard another ship, the RFA Sir Percivale.

Whatley in the news release called it “an honor to be officiating Eric and Steve’s wedding.”

“The RRS Sir David Attenborough is not only our place of work but also our home, and it is a privilege to help two integral members of our crew celebrate their special day,” he said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Same-sex couple together for 20 years gets married in historic Antarctica wedding

Comments / 13

Related
Upworthy

A single gay man just made history with the birth of his son via surrogacy

A single gay man from Melbourne, Australia, is finally living his lifelong dream of fatherhood with the birth of his son via surrogacy. Despite a long and challenging journey, Shaun Resnik made history as the first single man in the Australian state of Victoria to become a father via surrogacy, following the arrival of his baby boy Eli Michael on March 22 this year. The process took three and a half years, but he could not be more thankful for his newborn son. He hoped that his story of fatherhood would open doors for other single folks who wish to become parents, The Daily Mail reports.
SOCIETY
epicstream.com

Princess Charlene Heartbreak: Prince Albert's Wife Battling With Princess Caroline For Princess Gabriella And Prince Jacques? Royal Allegedly Left Monaco Again

Princess Charlene made headlines in March after she finally returned to the principality and reunited with her family in Monaco. The palace, in a statement, confirmed that the mother of Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques is back in the country and would continue her "convalescence in the Principality with her husband and her children by her side."
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Carpenter
Person
Ernest Shackleton
Person
David Attenborough
The Independent

Bride-to-be finds out her fiancé is still married months before their wedding: ‘He does not sound kind’

A soon-to-be bride has revealed how she’s changed her wedding date and has considered cancelling the nuptials entirely after finding out that her fiancé is still legally married.In a recent post on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user who goes by the username @Wouldyoubabys wrote: “I think I need to cancel my wedding.”She then explained how she and her partner booked their wedding in January. And while everyone was “very happy” about it, she had recently discovered through her partner’s ex-wife that the soon-to-be groom is still married, even though he separated from his ex “12 years ago”.“[Fiancé’s ex-wife] pointed...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
shefinds

Kate Middleton Is Reportedly 'Overwhelmed With Remorse' After Caribbean Tour—We Feel So Bad For Her!

Kate Middleton is still feeling the effects of her and husband Prince William’s recent – and somewhat controversial – eight-day Caribbean tour, which saw them visit Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas. During their tour – their first one since the start of the pandemic – they faced criticism for the royal family’s past link to slavery and colonization, which Prince William briefly touched upon in a speech during the tour. Both Belize and Jamaica have recently announced their plans to remove The Queen as their head of state, following in the footsteps of Barbados who made the decision to become a republic at the end of last year. Prior to Barbados, Mauritius was the last nation to remove The Queen as head of state, which it did back in 1992.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Antarctica#Sex#Racism#British#Helideck#Rss#British Antarctic Sur
The Independent

Bizarre sea creatures that look like ‘baby dragons and cheeseburgers’ caught by fisherman

A Russian fisherman has unearthed an array of bizarre sea creatures while sailing the Norwegian Sea, including specimens likened to a baby dragon and a cheeseburger.Roman Fedortsov has taken to posting pictures of his terrifying finds, his most recent catch being a lumpsucker, or lumpfish – a bluish-grey, ball-like fish with a sucker that enables it to stick to rocks.But one post, in particular, has caught people’s attention.A photo of a pinkish fish with a long, feathered tail and lacey wing-like fins went viral after commenters compared it to a baby dragon.The viral hit has amassed over 23,000 likes...
SCIENCE
Hello Magazine

Princess Charlotte's new dress has a link to Prince William that'll warm your heart

Did you see the royal family on Easter Sunday? The Duchess of Cambridge attended the annual Easter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, arriving hand-in-hand with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Kate rocked a fitted coat dress from Emilia Wickstead, in a gorgeous baby blue, and her...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Country
Australia
UPI News

French nun named world's oldest person at 118 years, 73 days old

April 25 (UPI) -- Guinness World Records announced a French nun officially became the world's oldest person living at the age of 118 years and 73 days old. Guinness said Sister Andre, a nun born Lucile Randon on Feb. 11, 1904, was officially dubbed the oldest living person following the death of Japanese woman Kane Tanaka at the age of 119 years and 107 days old.
WORLD
NewsOne

The History Of Black People With Blue Eyes

If you travel to places like Nigeria's Kwara State or subregions of Melanesia, you'll be surprised to be greeted by Black people with striking blue eyes and even bright blonde hair. Why do you ask? News-One debunks the fascinating gene mutation inside.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Zookeepers share ‘magical moment’ rare baby kangaroo emerges from mother’s pouch

Zookeepers have shared the “magical moment” an endangered baby kangaroo emerged from its mother’s pouch for the first time.The baby dusky pademelon, born at Chester Zoo in Cheshire, was just the size of a jelly bean when it was born and has been growing inside its mother’s pouch for the last six months.When fully grown the small marsupial will be around 2ft tall, which has led to the species being given the nickname miniature kangaroo.“Seeing the magical moment her new arrival took its first peek out of the pouch has brought us a huge amount of joy,” said zookeeper Megan...
ANIMALS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

455K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy