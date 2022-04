JANESVILLE Three alumni of Janesville Senior High School and Craig High School will be added to the Honor Wall for the schools Friday, according to the Janesville School District. This year’s honorees are Joseph Clark, state Assembly Rep. Sue Conley and Stan Milam. Their induction ceremony begins at 1 p.m. in the large auditorium at Craig High School. The general public is invited to attend. Attendees should sign in at...

