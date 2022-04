For the second time in three days Ennis got the better of Manhattan in a Southern B-C clash Thursday. Elizabeth Olson hit a solo home run and Sage Canterbury drove in a pair of runs with a triple in the second inning as the Mustangs built a 5-0 lead and then hung on for a 7-5 victory. Two days earlier Ennis defeated the Tigers 5-1 on the road.

MANHATTAN, MT ・ 22 HOURS AGO