Minnesota AG Suing Four Solar Panel Sales Companies

By Andy Brownell
 3 days ago
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has filed a consumer protection lawsuit against four solar-panel sales companies based in Utah. In announcing the lawsuit today, Ellison says three company executives from the firms are also named in the lawsuit for allegedly engaging in "deceptive and fraudulent...

Minnesota Extends Ban on Poultry Exhibitions

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The ongoing avian flu outbreak affecting Minnesota and other states has prompted an extension of a statewide moratorium on poultry exhibitions and other poultry events. The Minnesota Board of Animal Health imposed a temporary statewide ban on the events at the beginning of this...
There Are Zero Families Living in Minnesota’s Smallest Town

You have to wonder what is the deal with a town of less than 10 people. Is it still a town? And what actually defines a "town" anyway?. I grew up in a very small town. At the time it had less than 1000 people. Now, I believe it is over 1,000- Eden Valley. And honestly, there was nothing to do when I was growing up. You had to drive to whatever neighboring small, but not as small, town was nearby for almost anything. No Target, no large grocery store. There was a grocery store back then, in fact, there were two of them. Now, none. You HAVE to drive somewhere else. No pizza delivery, no delivery of any kind. We had a school, post office, and a few shops around town. The good thing about a small town is that everyone knows you. The bad thing is that everyone knows you. In other words, there are good and bad about everywhere.
Three Big Mistakes Minnesota Home Buyers Are Making

Despite recent economic uncertainty, the housing market in Minnesota continues to be red-hot. In Stearns County, prices continue to go up while supply remains elusive. Minnesota Realtors says in Stearns County in March there were 211 new listings, down from 262 in March of last year. The number of new listings for the year to date is down 100 compared to the year before.
Drivers, beware. In these states it’s legal for property owners to get ‘kickbacks’ when they ask tow companies to haul away cars, consumer group says

As Americans mull their “revenge travel” summer road trips, they have all sorts of expenses to consider including food, lodging and high-priced gas. They’ll also have to factor in the costs and aggravation of getting their car towed and the scant legal protections barring unfair tows prompted by financially-motivated property owners, according to a report released Wednesday.
Is That Broken Glass on the Lake Superior Shore?

Leave it to Mother Nature to provide another unusual display as winter turns to spring on Lake Superior!. We've been dealing with an unusually cold, blustery and wet spring here in Minnesota, Wisconsin and other parts of the upper Midwest. In fact, here in Rochester and southeast Minnesota, our average temperature in April is 5 degrees below usual, we've only had three clear days so far this month, and we've had 11 days when the wind has gusted between 40 and 50 miles an hour.
How to Get Rid of Those Annoying Boxelder Bugs in Minnesota Right Now

Even though it's not usually common, boxelder bugs have invaded Minnesota this spring. Here's how to keep them from bugging you too much this season. If your house is like ours in northwest Rochester, it's been inundated by a barrage of those black and red flying bugs, especially on warmer days. Even though they're not usually a problem this time of year, boxelder bugs (Boisea trivittatus, if you're being all scientific) are back and have shown up across much of Minnesota this spring.
Minnesota’s Mega Millions Winners Claim Their Prize

ROSEVILLE -- The winners of the Mega Millions jackpot in Minnesota have come forward to claim their prize. The Minnesota State Lottery says the married couple selected the cash option worth approximately $66.9 million before required tax withholdings. This is the largest prize claimed so far under Minnesota’s new anonymity...
