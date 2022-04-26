ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Brent Vigen's contract as Montana State football head coach extended through 2026

By Braden Shaw Chronicle Staff Writer
The Exponent
The Exponent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R3ynn_0fL9XcV800

Coming off a national championship game appearance, Brent Vigen has received a contract extension as head coach of the Montana State football program, announced Friday by MSU.

According to the terms of the contract, obtained by the Chronicle Sunday, Vigen will be paid a base salary of $210,437 in biweekly installments. That is the same base salary listed in his previous contract.

Montana State cannot offer contracts longer than four years, so this new contract replaces the one signed by Vigen when he was hired in February 2021. The new contract runs through the 2025-26 academic year.

In his first season as head coach, Vigen led the Bobcats to a 12-3 record, including a 7-1 record in Big Sky Conference play. The 12 wins last season tied a program record.

The season culminated in a run through the FCS playoffs, where MSU defeated UT Martin, Sam Houston State and South Dakota State en route to the Bobcats’ first appearance in a national title game in 38 years. MSU eventually lost that game to Vigen’s alma mater North Dakota State 38-10.

“Continuity and consistency are keys to success and retaining high performing coaches helps us accomplish this,” MSU Director of Athletics Leon Costello said in an MSU release.

This new contract follows extensions for both MSU basketball head coaches Danny Sprinkle (announced on April 6) and Tricia Binford (announced Friday). For Vigen’s contract, Costello and MSU President Waded Cruzado signed on April 20 and Vigen signed on April 21.

“I appreciate the university adding another year to my contract,” Vigen said after the Sonny Holland Classic Saturday. “I think that shows faith in the job that we’re doing. Coach Binford, coach Sprinkle — I think we’ve got a good thing going.

“I think our collective success is all part of one big plan that President Cruzado and Leon have embraced. And not just us three (coaches), but to reflect the three extensions. I’m really happy for all of us, I guess, and I’m excited to continue to lead this program.”

Retention figures

Similar to Vigen’s initial contract, the coach is due a retention incentive of $35,000 for remaining at MSU through July 1 in year one of the contract. The incentive increases by $5,000 if Vigen remains with the program through July 1 of each year, maxing out at $50,000 in year four. Incentives will be paid to Vigen within 30 days of earning retention, per the contract.

The new contract also stipulates that if Vigen were to leave for a coaching job elsewhere, he would be required to pay MSU $250,000 or the prorated portion of his base salary and incentives if less than 12 months remain in the contract. If MSU were to fire Vigen, the university would be required to pay the same amounts. If either party terminates the contract, MSU is also required to pay additional unpaid incentives. These are the same terms listed in Vigen’s initial contract.

Bonus checks

When reviewing academic- and performance-based bonuses in Vigen’s previous contract, it’s possible Vigen received at least $197,500 in incentives. That would increase his total pay to at least $407,937 last season.

His new contract shows similar benchmarks for receiving bonuses when MSU football reaches academic- and performance-based goals.

For academic performance of his players, Vigen will receive $5,000 for every semester the team reaches an average GPA of 2.7 or higher. His assistant coaches will each receive $500 for the same terms. Vigen will receive $10,000 if the team’s Academic Progress Rating score reaches 985, and Vigen ($5,000) and each assistant coach ($500) will receive bonuses if the entire MSU athletic department reaches an APR score of 985 or higher.

If the football team reaches a graduation rate of 70-79%, Vigen will receive a bonus of $7,500. Vigen will receive an extra $5,000 if team graduation rates reach 80-89%, 90-99% or 100%.

If MSU maintains or increases season attendance at home games, Vigen will receive $5,000. Last season, MSU sold out all six home games and one of two home playoff games for the first time in program history.

Vigen will also earn $30,000 for participating in fundraising activities, booster functions, public speaking engagements and ticket sales campaigns.

If Vigen is named the Big Sky Conference’s Coach or Co-Coach of the Year, he’ll earn $10,000 and each assistant coach will earn $500. Vigen also earns $10,000 for being named Regional or National Coach or Co-Coach of the Year. If MSU is named regular season conference champions or co-champions, Vigen earns $12,500 and each assistant coach earns $1,000.

For playing an FBS opponent, Vigen earns $15,000 and each assistant coach earns $500. If MSU beats that opponent, Vigen earns an additional $10,000 and each assistant coach an additional $500.

If MSU beats an FCS non-conference opponent that made the FCS playoffs the previous season, Vigen earns $5,000. He will also earn an additional $7,500 for MSU reaching eight, nine and ten wins in the regular and postseason combined.

If MSU reaches the FCS playoffs, Vigen earns $7,500 and each assistant coach earns an additional $500. If MSU reaches the second round, Vigen earns an additional $7,500. For reaching the quarterfinals and semifinals, Vigen earns $10,000 for each round. His assistant coaches will earn $500 for each round. For reaching the national championship game, Vigen earns $15,000 and each assistant coach earns $500.

If MSU wins the national championship, Vigen earns $50,000 and each assistant coach earns $2,000. Payments for each incentive will be made within 60 days of reaching each goal.

Additional payments and incentives

Similar to his last contract, MSU will “use its best efforts” to give Vigen a “courtesy automobile.”

The university will also pay for Vigen’s dues to a country club and provide him with four football season tickets, six tickets per home game including playoff games and five tickets to both men’s and women’s basketball games.

Vigen will also receive a combined $80,000 for appearing on radio and television broadcasts arranged and produced by MSU.

He will also be required to attend weekly media lunches, a weekly coach’s show, pre- and post-game shows for MSU football and other special media events. If Vigen is needed or requested for separate appearances, Costello will work with Vigen to determine the best timing for the coach’s schedule.

Comments / 0

Related
The Exponent

Montana State's Troy Andersen selected by Atlanta Falcons in second round of NFL Draft

Troy Andersen made Montana State history on Friday night, when the Atlanta Falcons selected him in the second round of the NFL Draft. Andersen, a linebacker who Atlanta drafted with the 58th overall pick, is the first MSU player ever taken in the second round. Only defensive tackle Bill Kollar, a first-rounder in 1974, has been picked higher in the program’s history.
ATLANTA, GA
The Exponent

Montana State running back DeMareus Hosey enters transfer portal

DeMareus Hosey became the fourth Montana State football player since Tuesday to announce his entrance into the transfer portal. Hosey, a rising redshirt sophomore running back, announced his decision Wednesday on social media. "I want to start by thanking God for all the blessings and my Family for always supporting...
BOZEMAN, MT
The Exponent

Post-spring position recap:

Spring ball is in the rearview mirror and Nebraska football now moves into the next phase of the offseason. There is plenty of movement on the horizon in the transfer portal around the country, so every team is constantly in at least some state of flux. However, it’s a good time to look at the Husker roster and recap spring developments and forecast the coming weeks and months.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bozeman, MT
Sports
Bozeman, MT
Football
Local
Montana Sports
State
Montana State
Bozeman, MT
College Sports
City
Bozeman, MT
The Exponent

Life in the Red Podcast: A couple of big portal decisions coming up for Husker targets plus hoops — and a farewell

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett break down impending decisions from Nebraska football transfer portal targets Ochaun Mathis and Devin Drew and NU hoops target and Aurora native Baylor Scheierman. There's more recruiting talk, some hoops and baseball and then the guys reminisce about the last four-plus years as of Parker's tenure at the Journal Star comes to an end.
LINCOLN, NE
The Exponent

Mississippi State blows out Missouri behind big night from RJ Yeager

Missouri baseball trailed from the first batter in its 13-4 loss to Mississippi State. RJ Yeager went 3-6, hitting two home runs with five RBI for the Bulldogs. Mississippi State started Friday night off with a Yeager bomb. On the second pitch of the night, Yeager hit a high fly ball that carried up and over the right-field fence for a leadoff homer.
STARKVILLE, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Waded Cruzado
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msu Basketball#Playoff Games#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Msu#Bobcats#Fcs#Athletics Leon Costello
The Exponent

Five-star long snapper commits to Missouri

Missouri landed five-star long snapper Jack Kautz on Thursday, he announced on Twitter. The senior ranks 23rd in the country at the position, according to Kohl's Performance Camps. Hailing from Michigan, Kautz measures out at 6-foot, 195 pounds. A Kautz scored 10 of his 12 long snaps with eight of...
MISSOURI STATE
The Exponent

Purdue women’s basketball adds one, keeps another

Junior guard Jeanae Terry is returning to Purdue. After announcing that she would be entering the transfer portal on April 5, Terry tweeted that she will stay with Purdue for her senior season. In addition to Terry, the Boilermakers also gained a transfer, as Cal Baptist forward Caitlyn Harper announced...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Overcoming loss, MU baseball's Cheeley finally made his dream come true

Missouri baseball pitcher Austin Cheeley carries a name on both arms. But it wasn't always that way. Growing up in St. Louis, it wasn't Cheeley’s dream to pitch in the major leagues. He wanted to pitch for the University of Missouri. With his uncle, Brian DeLunas, coaching for the team, Cheeley grew up around the Tigers and envisioned himself one day donning the black and gold.
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Exponent

Men’s Club Basketball wins NCBBA Championship

The Purdue’s men’s club basketball team defeated Notre Dame for the third time this season and claimed their second National Club Basketball Association Championship title since they joined the league just six years ago. The team secured the No. 1 seed in the National Tournament after winning the...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Regional bound Women’s Golf

The Purdue women’s golf team placed eighth overall in the 2022 Big Ten Championships last weekend, falling 31 strokes behind this year’s conference champs, Michigan. However, the team still secured an at-large bid for the upcoming NCAA Regionals. Michigan was ranked No. 18 nationally going into the conference...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
683K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy