Brent Vigen's contract as Montana State football head coach extended through 2026

Coming off a national championship game appearance, Brent Vigen has received a contract extension as head coach of the Montana State football program, announced Friday by MSU.

According to the terms of the contract, obtained by the Chronicle Sunday, Vigen will be paid a base salary of $210,437 in biweekly installments. That is the same base salary listed in his previous contract.

Montana State cannot offer contracts longer than four years, so this new contract replaces the one signed by Vigen when he was hired in February 2021. The new contract runs through the 2025-26 academic year.

In his first season as head coach, Vigen led the Bobcats to a 12-3 record, including a 7-1 record in Big Sky Conference play. The 12 wins last season tied a program record.

The season culminated in a run through the FCS playoffs, where MSU defeated UT Martin, Sam Houston State and South Dakota State en route to the Bobcats’ first appearance in a national title game in 38 years. MSU eventually lost that game to Vigen’s alma mater North Dakota State 38-10.

“Continuity and consistency are keys to success and retaining high performing coaches helps us accomplish this,” MSU Director of Athletics Leon Costello said in an MSU release.

This new contract follows extensions for both MSU basketball head coaches Danny Sprinkle (announced on April 6) and Tricia Binford (announced Friday). For Vigen’s contract, Costello and MSU President Waded Cruzado signed on April 20 and Vigen signed on April 21.

“I appreciate the university adding another year to my contract,” Vigen said after the Sonny Holland Classic Saturday. “I think that shows faith in the job that we’re doing. Coach Binford, coach Sprinkle — I think we’ve got a good thing going.

“I think our collective success is all part of one big plan that President Cruzado and Leon have embraced. And not just us three (coaches), but to reflect the three extensions. I’m really happy for all of us, I guess, and I’m excited to continue to lead this program.”

Retention figures

Similar to Vigen’s initial contract, the coach is due a retention incentive of $35,000 for remaining at MSU through July 1 in year one of the contract. The incentive increases by $5,000 if Vigen remains with the program through July 1 of each year, maxing out at $50,000 in year four. Incentives will be paid to Vigen within 30 days of earning retention, per the contract.

The new contract also stipulates that if Vigen were to leave for a coaching job elsewhere, he would be required to pay MSU $250,000 or the prorated portion of his base salary and incentives if less than 12 months remain in the contract. If MSU were to fire Vigen, the university would be required to pay the same amounts. If either party terminates the contract, MSU is also required to pay additional unpaid incentives. These are the same terms listed in Vigen’s initial contract.

Bonus checks

When reviewing academic- and performance-based bonuses in Vigen’s previous contract, it’s possible Vigen received at least $197,500 in incentives. That would increase his total pay to at least $407,937 last season.

His new contract shows similar benchmarks for receiving bonuses when MSU football reaches academic- and performance-based goals.

For academic performance of his players, Vigen will receive $5,000 for every semester the team reaches an average GPA of 2.7 or higher. His assistant coaches will each receive $500 for the same terms. Vigen will receive $10,000 if the team’s Academic Progress Rating score reaches 985, and Vigen ($5,000) and each assistant coach ($500) will receive bonuses if the entire MSU athletic department reaches an APR score of 985 or higher.

If the football team reaches a graduation rate of 70-79%, Vigen will receive a bonus of $7,500. Vigen will receive an extra $5,000 if team graduation rates reach 80-89%, 90-99% or 100%.

If MSU maintains or increases season attendance at home games, Vigen will receive $5,000. Last season, MSU sold out all six home games and one of two home playoff games for the first time in program history.

Vigen will also earn $30,000 for participating in fundraising activities, booster functions, public speaking engagements and ticket sales campaigns.

If Vigen is named the Big Sky Conference’s Coach or Co-Coach of the Year, he’ll earn $10,000 and each assistant coach will earn $500. Vigen also earns $10,000 for being named Regional or National Coach or Co-Coach of the Year. If MSU is named regular season conference champions or co-champions, Vigen earns $12,500 and each assistant coach earns $1,000.

For playing an FBS opponent, Vigen earns $15,000 and each assistant coach earns $500. If MSU beats that opponent, Vigen earns an additional $10,000 and each assistant coach an additional $500.

If MSU beats an FCS non-conference opponent that made the FCS playoffs the previous season, Vigen earns $5,000. He will also earn an additional $7,500 for MSU reaching eight, nine and ten wins in the regular and postseason combined.

If MSU reaches the FCS playoffs, Vigen earns $7,500 and each assistant coach earns an additional $500. If MSU reaches the second round, Vigen earns an additional $7,500. For reaching the quarterfinals and semifinals, Vigen earns $10,000 for each round. His assistant coaches will earn $500 for each round. For reaching the national championship game, Vigen earns $15,000 and each assistant coach earns $500.

If MSU wins the national championship, Vigen earns $50,000 and each assistant coach earns $2,000. Payments for each incentive will be made within 60 days of reaching each goal.

Additional payments and incentives

Similar to his last contract, MSU will “use its best efforts” to give Vigen a “courtesy automobile.”

The university will also pay for Vigen’s dues to a country club and provide him with four football season tickets, six tickets per home game including playoff games and five tickets to both men’s and women’s basketball games.

Vigen will also receive a combined $80,000 for appearing on radio and television broadcasts arranged and produced by MSU.

He will also be required to attend weekly media lunches, a weekly coach’s show, pre- and post-game shows for MSU football and other special media events. If Vigen is needed or requested for separate appearances, Costello will work with Vigen to determine the best timing for the coach’s schedule.