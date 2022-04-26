ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Purdue Softball: Boiler comeback falls short

By VAL ELLIS Staff Reporter
The Exponent
The Exponent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36T7JG_0fL9X4ln00
Senior right fielder Rylee Plautisic swings at a pitch. David Hickey | Senior Photographer

Purdue cut the Indiana lead to just 1 run after trailing by 4. But the Hoosiers responded by hitting back-to-back solo home runs, crushing the Boilermakers’ chances at a comeback.

Purdue (20-27, 3-12 Big Ten) was defeated by Indiana (24-17, 7-9 Big Ten) 6-3 in the first game of the doubleheader.

Facing loaded bases in the second inning, senior pitcher Alex Echazaretta gave up 1 run on a groundout but escaped the inning, avoiding further damage.

Echazaretta hit an Indiana batter with a pitch to begin the bottom of the third inning. The runner then stole second with ease. Freshman second baseman Jade Moy dropped a pop fly, allowing the runner to advance to third with no outs.

A fly ball to left field allowed the runner to score on a sacrifice fly, but the Boilers turned a double play by catching a runner in a run down. Echazarreta capitalized by striking out the next batter to end the third inning at 2-0.

Purdue intentionally walked Indiana right fielder Cora Basset to load the bases in the fourth inning. The gamble didn’t pay off for the Boilers because a ground ball allowed the runner on third to score.

Basset leads the Hoosiers with 33 RBIs and a .438 batting average so far this season.

Freshman catcher Ryen Ross threw to second attempting to catch the runner stealing, but the throw allowed a Hoosier runner to steal home. ‘

The Boilermakers’ first score came in the fifth inning from Moy off of an RBI single.

Purdue threatened to take the lead in the sixth inning. Ross began the hit a drive to right field that was just short of the wall to earn a double and advance freshman third baseman Olivia McFadden to third.

Senior left fielder Rylee Platusic hit a drive that bounced off the right field wall once again. While not enough for a home run, the hit was enough for an RBI double to bring the score 4-2.

Freshman first baseman Tyrina Jones cut the Indiana lead to just 1 with an RBI single that put the game at 4-3.

With bases loaded and two outs, Moy came to bat but failed to capitalize, hitting a pop fly that was easily caught by Indiana, ending the inning.

Indiana quickly responded in the bottom of the sixth with back-to-back solo home runs to extend its lead to 6-3.

The second game of the doubleheader is scheduled to begin 7:45 p.m. and can be watched on Big Ten+.

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purdue University#Purdue Softball
The Exponent

Post-spring position recap:

Spring ball is in the rearview mirror and Nebraska football now moves into the next phase of the offseason. There is plenty of movement on the horizon in the transfer portal around the country, so every team is constantly in at least some state of flux. However, it’s a good time to look at the Husker roster and recap spring developments and forecast the coming weeks and months.
LINCOLN, NE
The Exponent

The Exponent

The Exponent

The Exponent

The Exponent

