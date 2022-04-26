Purdue Softball: Boiler comeback falls short

Senior right fielder Rylee Plautisic swings at a pitch. David Hickey | Senior Photographer

Purdue cut the Indiana lead to just 1 run after trailing by 4. But the Hoosiers responded by hitting back-to-back solo home runs, crushing the Boilermakers’ chances at a comeback.

Purdue (20-27, 3-12 Big Ten) was defeated by Indiana (24-17, 7-9 Big Ten) 6-3 in the first game of the doubleheader.

Facing loaded bases in the second inning, senior pitcher Alex Echazaretta gave up 1 run on a groundout but escaped the inning, avoiding further damage.

Echazaretta hit an Indiana batter with a pitch to begin the bottom of the third inning. The runner then stole second with ease. Freshman second baseman Jade Moy dropped a pop fly, allowing the runner to advance to third with no outs.

A fly ball to left field allowed the runner to score on a sacrifice fly, but the Boilers turned a double play by catching a runner in a run down. Echazarreta capitalized by striking out the next batter to end the third inning at 2-0.

Purdue intentionally walked Indiana right fielder Cora Basset to load the bases in the fourth inning. The gamble didn’t pay off for the Boilers because a ground ball allowed the runner on third to score.

Basset leads the Hoosiers with 33 RBIs and a .438 batting average so far this season.

Freshman catcher Ryen Ross threw to second attempting to catch the runner stealing, but the throw allowed a Hoosier runner to steal home. ‘

The Boilermakers’ first score came in the fifth inning from Moy off of an RBI single.

Purdue threatened to take the lead in the sixth inning. Ross began the hit a drive to right field that was just short of the wall to earn a double and advance freshman third baseman Olivia McFadden to third.

Senior left fielder Rylee Platusic hit a drive that bounced off the right field wall once again. While not enough for a home run, the hit was enough for an RBI double to bring the score 4-2.

Freshman first baseman Tyrina Jones cut the Indiana lead to just 1 with an RBI single that put the game at 4-3.

With bases loaded and two outs, Moy came to bat but failed to capitalize, hitting a pop fly that was easily caught by Indiana, ending the inning.

Indiana quickly responded in the bottom of the sixth with back-to-back solo home runs to extend its lead to 6-3.

The second game of the doubleheader is scheduled to begin 7:45 p.m. and can be watched on Big Ten+.