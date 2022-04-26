ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Dive In: $1.8 Million Grand Junction Home With Pool For Sale

By Alicia Selin
 3 days ago
Dive into this tour of the $1.8 million Grand Junction home for sale that has a pool, volleyball court, and movie theater. The home was recently listed and is located in the Redlands on over four acres. The three-story home has multiple ponds and is...

espnwesterncolorado.com

