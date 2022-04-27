Officials battle house fire in Oklahoma City

A knife fight broke out in southeast Oklahoma City on Sunday and ended with two victims going to the hospital. Police said one victim died and no one has been arrested. Police said it could be a case of self-defense, however, the investigation was still in its early stages. Residents...
Have you ever heard of St. Vincent's insane asylum in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma? If not it's one of the all-time creepiest, allegedly haunted, and nightmarish abandoned places in the entire Sooner State. This place is legendary for its paranormal and even supernatural activity. It was originally opened back in 1945...
THE VILLAGE, Okla. — Crews battled a house fire near The Village. On Tuesday afternoon, officials responded to a house fire near Waverly Avenue and West Britton Road near The Village. Both Oklahoma City Fire and The Village Fire were on scene. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they...
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A lucrative deal that allowed an Oklahoma barbecue restaurateur to have the state subsidize more than $2 million in operational losses at new state park restaurants is being terminated due to “suspected fraudulent activity,” the state’s tourism department said Monday. “We are...
This list is based on prior customer reviews. The best-fried chicken recipe is from your grandma, but other than that, where will you get the most popular fried chicken in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma? Let’s find out:
The victim in a Friday homicide in southwest Oklahoma City has been identified Monday morning. Just before 12:40 Friday afternoon, police responding to a shooting in the 2100 block of Southwest 47th Street. They found the victim, identified as Jose Contreras, shot in front of a residence. Contreras was then...
Swadley’s BBQ says it is alarmed and dismayed that the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department has canceled its contract that put the restaurants in state parks. : State Of Oklahoma Terminates Lease With Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen. The chain says 300 people will lose their jobs as a...
OKLAHOMA CITY — A legislative leader has promised Oklahoma is still close to eliminating the grocery tax and lowering the income tax. Collin Walke, a Democrat, said the state couldn’t afford last week’s massive incentive package, apparently for Panasonic, along with those two tax priorities that would give relief to Oklahomans.
Supporters of convicted murderer Julius Jones will hold a prayer vigil Wednesday night outside the Governor's Mansion, and are blasting Gov. Kevin Stitt for granting parole to a former Tulsa police officer who was convicted of murdering a woman with a crossbow.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Four people escaped a duplex fire Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. Fire department officials said everyone made it out safely after a fire sparked at a duplex near North Rockwell Avenue and Lancer Lane. They also said only one side of the duplex was being used.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police took a suspect into custody after they led officers on a pursuit in northeast Oklahoma City. Police said they tried pulling over the suspect around midnight Wednesday, but the driver refused and sped off. The driver eventually gave up and surrendered in a neighborhood near Northeast 13th Street and Lottie Avenue.
Comments / 0