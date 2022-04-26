Albany County reports large rise in COVID percentages
Albany County Executive Dan McCoy says the county's positivity rate has jumped from just over 3% to 13% over the last month. Albany County Executive...wnyt.com
Albany County Executive Dan McCoy says the county's positivity rate has jumped from just over 3% to 13% over the last month. Albany County Executive...wnyt.com
So Albany, how is cancer going? Is it better or worse in Albany? How about heart attacks and blood clots? See we can analyze ALL sorts of health problems can’t we? But only focused on a single virus thats over 2 years old means you can’t let go of tyranny you have enjoyed.
Comments / 6