PACCAR working to build a better zero-emissions truck

U.S Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Wash., steps into a zero-emissions truck for a test drive Thursday at the PACCAR Technical Center west of Burlington. Submitted photo

U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen test drove an electric truck Thursday during a visit to the PACCAR Technical Center west of Burlington.

Larsen, D-Wash., toured the center to learn about PACCAR’s participation in the U.S. Department of Energy’s SuperTruck 3 program.

PACCAR will receive $33 million in matching federal funding to participate in the program.

The program aims to create the technology and infrastructure required for a zero-emissions truck fleet that helps limit carbon emissions and remains profitable, said John Rich, PACCAR’s chief technology officer.

“We are putting zero-emissions vehicles on the road every day,” he said.

Last year, PACCAR, which manufactures trucks for Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF, was the first large-scale truck manufacturing company to release an electric truck.

The purpose of the Department of Energy grant and the SuperTruck 3 program is to expand the capabilities of zero-emissions trucks, Rich said.

PACCAR is working to extend the ranges of the trucks and lower the cost of producing them.

The SuperTruck 1 and SuperTruck 2 programs focused on improving truck fuel economy, while the focus of SuperTruck 3 is on improving the zero-emissions vehicles, Rich said.

Improving electric truck infrastructure is a component of the program.

PACCAR is developing charging stations and technology to decrease charge times while increasing the range of electric trucks.

“Selling an electric truck is a lot more complicated than selling a diesel truck,” Rich said.

The trucking industry knows diesel trucks well and there is already infrastructure in place for them, while electric trucks require an investment in infrastructure development.

The SuperTruck 3 program is still in the early stages of development and testing in preparation for an efficient transition to zero-emissions vehicles.

Though it is known commercial freight trucks emit more carbon dioxide than cars, the impact of zero-emissions truck fleets has yet to be seen, Rich said.