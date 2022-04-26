ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions pick up 5th-year option on T.J. Hockenson's contract

By Jeff Risdon
 3 days ago
T.J. Hockenson is officially back with the Detroit Lions for two more seasons. The Lions exercised the fifth-year option on Hockenson’s contract on Tuesday, a move that locks up the Pro Bowl tight end through the 2023 season.

The move was widely expected, especially after GM Brad Holmes addressed it during his media time at the NFL owner’s meeting in March. At that time, Holmes had this to say about the team’s first-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

“Hockenson, obviously, he’s a big part of what we did last year. It was unfortunate when he became unavailable for us, but he’s another (player) that we’ll continue to lean on this year.”

Hockenson will earn $9.4 million in the 2023 season, all of which will be guaranteed. His one Pro Bowl appearance bumped up Hockenson’s option value. The Lions had until May 2nd to pick up the option.

Picking up the option on Hockenson means the Lions have exercised the fifth-year option or a contract extension on three of their last four eligible first-round picks, including Frank Ragnow in 2018 and Taylor Decker in 2016.

