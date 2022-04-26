ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Girl From Plainville's Aya Cash Details the 'Marathon' of Filming Episode 7's Courtroom Scenes

By Rebecca Iannucci
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Jr9j_0fL9FlNN00

Click here to read the full article.

About halfway through The Girl From Plainville ‘s penultimate episode (released on Hulu Tuesday), Aya Cash ‘s Katie Rayburn begins her cross-examination of Dr. Peter Breggin, a psychiatrist who’d just given a questionable testimony on teenager Michelle Carter’s behalf.

It’s a crucial moment for Katie, the assistant district attorney prosecuting the case: Her chances of getting Michelle convicted of involuntary manslaughter seem to have dwindled during the trial, and she’s left to hope that Dr. Breggin will fumble on the stand while she’s questioning him. But for Cash, the scene came with equally high stakes, requiring her to deliver dense paragraphs of dialogue for six straight minutes.

“We spent, I think, six days in the courtroom, so that was definitely a marathon,” Cash recalls to TVLine. “I started making voice memos to myself of some of the longer speeches. I’ll record Breggin’s lines myself with pauses for my lines, and then I’ll record my lines, and then I would just power-walk through Forsyth Park [in Savannah, Ga.], learning them.”

Cash didn’t get an opportunity to meet or speak with the real Rayburn before filming, explaining that “there was, one, no real time, and two, it didn’t seem to be an offer.” (And she understands that second part: “If somebody was making a show about something that had happened to me, I would have a hard time with that, as well.”)

Thus, Cash and the show’s creative team agreed that her take on the then-ADA would be a “fictionalized” interpretation, allowing her some flexibility in her portrayal. She also looked to HBO’s 2019 documentary about the case, I Love You, Now Die , for guidance on how to play the prosecutor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KVy2N_0fL9FlNN00 “She’s performing in the documentary. She’s performing in court, which is a different thing from how someone necessarily behaves outside of court,” Cash explains. “I used little bits and pieces of Katie that felt really useful, in terms of how she makes her arguments… And I don’t want my interpretation of our Katie Rayburn to have ramifications for the real Katie Rayburn. This is definitely a character based on some of the things that she brought to the trial.”

Following her cross-examination of Dr. Breggin in Episode 7 — during which he does fumble, and badly, while explaining his diagnosis of “involuntary intoxication” for Michelle — Katie delivers compelling closing remarks to Judge Moniz, urging him to find that Michelle indeed provoked her boyfriend Conrad’s suicide. But even as she accuses the teen of doing so, Cash says her character still has “moments of empathy for Michelle” throughout the case.

“It’s not that Michelle does not need to be held accountable and that her actions [weren’t] horrific, but that humans do horrible things,” she elaborates. “By putting them as two-dimensional characters, we do a disservice to that and actually miss the signs of somebody going down a wrong path… There’s a moment where [Katie] runs into [Michelle] in the bathroom that I think is particularly jarring for her, but she’s also a professional and believes very much in the legal system, and that it is her job and her duty to do this case to the best of her ability.”

To that end, Cash describes Katie as “cautiously optimistic” after giving her closing statements, which is about as victorious as the ADA will let herself feel in the moment.

“She knows that she got the point on Breggin, and I think that was a big point,” Cash tells us. “Both our Katie and the real Katie are extremely smart, and you don’t count your [chickens] until they’ve hatched.” (With reporting by Kimberly Roots)

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Sanditon Season 2 Finale Recap: Three Breakups and a Wedding — Grade It!

Click here to read the full article. Liars were exposed and two romances came to an abrupt end on Sanditon‘s exciting Season 2 finale Sunday night on PBS. The moment of truth came for artist Charles Lockhart when Sidney’s trunk arrived from Antigua containing a letter that warned Tom and Arthur about the portraitist and his desire to steal Georgiana’s sizable inheritance. Tom, Mary and Arthur showed up to the Hankins’ home just in time to stop Georgiana from running away and marrying the charlatan, and the dreamy young woman was once again disabused of her blind trust in romance. Georgiana...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
TVLine

Single Drunk Female Renewed for Season 2 at Freeform

Click here to read the full article. Raise a non-alcoholic glass for Single Drunk Female, which is coming back for another season. Freeform’s half-hour comedy starring Sofia Black D’Elia and Ally Sheedy has been renewed for Season 2, TVLine has learned. “I am thrilled to bring Single Drunk Female back for a second season,” Freeform president Tara Duncan said in a statement. “Jenni Konner, Simone Finch and Daisy Gardner created a series that struck a strong chord in such a sincere and authentic way. I cannot wait to see what they have in store for Sam as she continues on her journey...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Old Man’: FX Sets June Premiere Date For Jeff Bridges Series

Click here to read the full article. A new FX drama is returning Jeff Bridges to action for a seven-episode season that begins on Thursday, June 17 at 10 PM ET/PT on FX, with streaming available the next day on Hulu. FX’s The Old Man will premiere with the first two episodes of its seven-episode season. The series will soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories. Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, The Old Man centers on “Dan Chase” (Bridges), who absconded from the CIA...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aya Cash
Person
Melanie Lynskey
Person
Jessica Biel
TVLine

May TV Calendar: 120+ Finales, Series Finales, Premieres, Returns and More

Click here to read the full article. When will Stranger Things once again start happening? When is your next trip to Fantasy Island? When will Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s story be told? When do the many NCIS and FBI agents clock out for the summer? And when will This Is Us hit us with that one final, ugly cry? The parameters of the traditional “TV season” are forever evolving/expanding, but one thing remains a constant: much happens in the month of May. The coming weeks will bring dozens of broadcast-TV seasons to a close, for sure (including at least two series finales), but on...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marathon#Plainville
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
GamesRadar+

7 New Netflix, Amazon, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of entertaining new additions to your favorite streaming platforms. If you're looking to binge-watch a new series this weekend, you're in luck – there are plenty to choose from this week. On Netflix, there's heartwarming coming-of-age drama Heartstopper, as well as new installments of comedy-drama Russian Doll and reality show Selling Sunset.
MOVIES
TVLine

9-1-1: Lone Star Casts Chad Lowe as Real-Life Brother Rob's Estranged Sibling for 'Painful' Family Reunion

Click here to read the full article. When casting Rob Lowe‘s brother on 9-1-1: Lone Star, the Fox procedural turned to someone with decades of experience under his belt. Chad Lowe, the actor’s real-life brother, will play Owen’s estranged sibling in the show’s May 2 episode (9/8c), TVLine has learned exclusively. We can also confirm that Robert Pine (CHiPs) will guest-star as Owen’s father. Per the episode’s official logline, “Owen travels to Los Angeles to confront his estranged father and some painful childhood memories.” This marks the first time Chad Lowe has appeared on camera for 9-1-1: Lone Star. He previously directed...
NFL
TVLine

TV Ratings: Judge Steve Harvey Ends on Low Note, CW Audiences Rise

Click here to read the full article. In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s already-renewed Judge Steve Harvey opened Tuesday night with 3.2 million total viewers and a 0.4 rating, holding pretty steady week-to-week. It then dipped to season lows of 2.6 mil/0.3 with its 9 o’clock finale, which aired opposite Tuesday titan This Is Us. Closing out ABC’s night, To Tell the Truth (2.1 mil/0.3) was steady with its own season finale. Elsewhere: CBS | FBI (7.3 mil/0.5) copped Tuesday’s biggest audience but hit a demo low. International (5.9 mil/0.5) was steady, while Most Wanted (5.3 mil/0.4) matched its demo low (last...
TV SHOWS
TVLine

Before We Die Recap: Who Died in the Season Finale? — Plus, Grade It!

Click here to read the full article. If you though taking down the Mimicas would be as simple as pulling up to a boathouse with guns drawn, you’d be wrong. Before We Die’s season finale found Hannah, Billy, Tina and the rest of their team surrounding the house for what turned out to be a trap. Christian got through to Hannah with barely enough time to warn the others before the explosion hit. Billy just made it outside, but it was unclear if Tina also survived. Hannah, meanwhile, was far enough away to sustain minor injuries. Fran found her and radioed for...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: FNL Vet to TWD Spinoff, College Bowl Renewed and More

Click here to read the full article. Smash is taking on zombies: Friday Night Lights favorite Gaius Charles has joined AMC’s The Walking Dead spinoff Isle of the Dead, starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, our sister site Deadline reports. Premiering in 2023, the series follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) as they travel through a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. “The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty and terror,” per AMC. Charles — whose other TV credits include Grey’s...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Pete Davidson to Play 'Heightened' Version of Himself in Curb-Esque Comedy Series at Peacock

Click here to read the full article. Pete Davidson is taking a page from Larry David’s TV playbook. The Saturday Night Live vet is set to play a “heightened, fictionalized’ version of himself in Bupkis, a new comedy series at Peacock, TVLine has confirmed. The Curb Your Enthusiasm-esque half-hour project — written and exec produced by Davidson (alongside his SNL boss Lorne Michaels) —  “will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known,” per Peacock. “Pete Davidson is one of the most sought-after comedians today with his smart, one-of-a-kind humor and...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine

40K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy