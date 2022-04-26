MU men's basketball alumni Bowers, Carroll to host Alumni Game

The Memphis Grizzlies beat the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night, 114-106. With the victory the Grizzlies advanced past the first round of the playoffs for the fourth time in franchise history and the for the first time since 2015. After the game ESPN's Malika Andrews interviewed Ja Morant with his father, Tee Morant, and Karl-Anthony Towns ' father, Karl Towns Sr. The two basketball dads became famous friends during the series and had a bet that the loser's father would have to wear the jersey of the winning son.

