Walker's Jared Padalecki 'On the Mend' After Car Accident, Eyes Return to Work

By Vlada Gelman
 3 days ago
That sound you heard was a collective sigh of relief from concerned Jared Padalecki fans.

The Walker star is speaking out for the first time since his former Supernatural castmate Jensen Ackles revealed that Padalecki is recovering from what sounds like a very scary car accident. Both actors were scheduled to appear at a Supernatural convention in New Jersey this past weekend, but Padalecki announced last Thursday that he would not be in attendance. At the event on Sunday, Ackles explained, “He was in a very bad car accident. He wasn’t driving, he was in the passenger seat, and he’s lucky to be alive.”

“Not only that, but he’s home recovering, which the fact that he’s not even in a hospital right now is like blowing my mind because I saw the car,” Ackles continued.

Following Ackles’ comments, fans took to Twitter to send their best wishes to Padalecki, who responded on Tuesday.

“Hey y’all! I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love,” Padalecki wrote on Twitter , alongside a photo of himself and his daughter Odette. “I’m definitely on the mend and hoping to return to filming later this week.” (A show source tells TVLine that Walker has still been shooting in the meantime.)

Padalecki went on to share his gratitude for his loved ones and for his fans. “ I’m so lucky to have had the best care and be surrounded by people who love me. So grateful for everyone #SPNFamily #WalkerFamily #AKF,” he added.

Check out Padalecki’s message below:

