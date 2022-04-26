ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Little Prince’ Ending Broadway Run Three Months Early

By Erik Pedersen
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
It’ll be a shorter-than-planned reign for The Little Prince on Broadway . Producers said today that the show based on Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s novella will end its limited engagement May 8 at Shubert’s Broadway Theatre — more than three months ahead of its planned August 14 closing.

Combining dance, aerial acrobatics, video and music, The Little Prince endured a monthlong Covid delay. It had been set to begin performances March 4 . The show had been set to run through August 14 but had struggled to draw crowds after rough initial reviews.

From the official logline: After an aviator descends from the sky to find himself in the middle of the desert, he meets the Little Prince, a young hero on an extraordinary adventure. Join the Little Prince on his journey as he meets many fascinating characters who help him learn how to follow his heart.

Arriving in New York City on the cusp of World War II, the exiled French author and aviator de Saint-Exupéry wrote and illustrated The Little Prince in 1942 while residing between a Manhattan townhouse and the historic Delamater-Bevin Mansion on the north shore of Long Island. The now-classic was first published in the United States in 1943 and had gone on to sell more than 200 million copies.

‘The Little Prince’ Broadway Review: Classic Tale Takes Flight

The Little Prince, directed and choreographed by Anne Tournié, with libretto adaptation and co-direction by Chris Mouron and original music by Terry Truck, hit Broadway following sold-out runs in Paris, Sydney and Dubai. The production was presented by special arrangement with Rick Cummins and the Estate of John Scoullar.

Deadline

Anna Kendrick True Crime Thriller About “The Dating Game Killer” Heads To Cannes Market For AGC & ‘It’ Producer Vertigo

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Stuart Ford’s AGC is launching international sales at the upcoming Cannes market on Anna Kendrick true-crime thriller The Dating Game, which was previously set up at Netflix but has now shaken free from the streamer. Oscar nominee Kendrick (Up In The Air) is in advanced talks to star in the feature about the chilling true story of serial killer Rodney Alcala and Cheryl Bradshaw. The Black List script by Ian MacAllister McDonald is based on the stranger-than-fiction episode when Bradshaw was a bachelorette on the hit 70s TV matchmaking show The Dating Game and chose handsome...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Old Man’: FX Sets June Premiere Date For Jeff Bridges Series

Click here to read the full article. A new FX drama is returning Jeff Bridges to action for a seven-episode season that begins on Thursday, June 17 at 10 PM ET/PT on FX, with streaming available the next day on Hulu. FX’s The Old Man will premiere with the first two episodes of its seven-episode season. The series will soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories. Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, The Old Man centers on “Dan Chase” (Bridges), who absconded from the CIA...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Lionsgate’s ‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.’ Footage Delights At CinemaCon

Click here to read the full article. The first trailer to the long-awaited feature adaptation of Judy Blume’s Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. drew great laughs from exhibitors Thursday at CinemaCon. As Deadline first reported in early March 2020, Lionsgate won the film rights to Blume’s 1970 novel in an auction, greenlighting the feature with a $30 million production cost and Kelly Fremon Craig directing her scripted take and Gracie Films’ James L. Brooks producing. The two had teamed up on The Edge of Seventeen. CinemaCon 2022: Deadline’s Full Coverage Stars Rachel McAdams and Abby Ryder Fortson presented the trailer for the adaptation today. Ahead of...
MOVIES
Deadline

Jossara Jinaro Dies: Television And Film Actress For ‘ER’ And ‘Judging Amy’ Was 48

Click here to read the full article. Jossara Jinaro, a veteran television actress, filmmaker, producer and SAG activist, died of cancer on April 27, according to a post on her Facebook page by her husband, Matt Bogado. “With great sorrow, I announce the passing of my wife, Jossara Jinaro on this date, April 27, 2022. Jossara bravely fought cancer and came home to be surrounded by family. Jossara was an amazing wife, mother, artist, and friend. She had the most beautiful, kind soul and wouldn’t take no for an answer. Even in her last moments, she was still fighting. She is...
CELEBRITIES
