‘The Batman 2’ Is Happening & Robert Pattinson Is Returning — CinemaCon

No surprise here: The Batman 2 is happening with Matt Reeves returning as director and Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, Warner Bros . Motion Picture Group Boss Toby Emmerich announced today during the studio’s CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas.

The news comes at a time when the movie has clocked more than $760M around the globe and a viewership of 4.1M households on HBO Max in its first week. That topped the viewership of such Warner Bros day-and-date movies last year as Suicide Squad, Dune, Wonder Woman 1984 and The Matrix Resurrections. The Batman is Warners’ first theatrical-window release since Christopher Nolan’s Tenet in August 2020, after the studio adopted a pandemic theatrical day-and-date strategy its 2021 slate including December 2020’s Wonder Woman 1984.

The Batman sees the Riddler (Paul Dano), a sadistic serial killer, begin murdering key political figures in Gotham. That forces Batman to investigate the city’s hidden corruption, which might end up rewriting the Wayne family’s history. Zoe Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright and Andy Serkis also star.

HBO Max also has a Batman spinoff series in the works centering around Farrell’s Penguin.

Reeves took the stage briefly and said to the room of exhibitors: “Thank you all for your tremendous support for The Batman. We couldn’t have gotten here without the faith and enthusiasm of all your teams around the world. I’m excited to jump back into this world for the next chapter.”

