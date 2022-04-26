ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crown Princess Mary visits Bangladesh: Watch her selfie videos

By HOLA! USA
 3 days ago

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark kicked off her three-day visit to Bangladesh on Monday. ﻿While her last visit to the country in 2017 primarily focused on women’s rights, this time around the royal has a different focus.

Crown Princess Mary’s daughter Princess Isabella celebrates 15th birthday

“On this journey, the focus is on the consequences of climate change for the population, nature and biodiversity, for Bangladesh is one of the world’s most climate vulnerable countries, and it is expected that by 2050, up to 20 million people will be displaced,” Mary said in a message shared alongside a photo of an airplane window on April 25.

“We need to focus more than ever on the diversity of nature and to promote projects aimed at conserving and protecting nature,” she continued. “In Bangladesh, there is a worrying pressure on natural resources. At the same time, the country is one of the most vulnerable countries in relation to the negative consequences of climate change - also for the population. This means, among other things, that people often have to move because they can no longer grow their crops or because areas are flooded. It is important to focus on how Denmark supports nature-based solutions.”

The Crown Princess noted that she was looking forward to meeting locals and hearing about projects that have been “launched to restore nature and secure the country better against, among other things, storm surges and floods.”

Since Mary’s arrival, the Danish Royal House has shared videos from the visit, including selfie videos taken by the Crown Princess, in addition to a selfie snapshot. The royal’s visit will conclude on Wednesday, April 27. Mary’s schedule for her last day includes field visits in Satkhira, a boat trip and a visit to the forest board in the Sundarban mangrove. The Crown Princess’ current visit marks her second trip to Bangladesh.

Comments / 0

