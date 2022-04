Luke Combs is grappling with what his heart wants now, and what his brain knows will be good for him later in his new song "Tomorrow Me." It's a relatable breakup song in which the protagonist can't seem to let go of an old flame. Despite knowing he will hate himself tomorrow if he spends tonight with his ex, he continues to answer her call. It's a cycle of unhealthy behavior he just can't quit.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO