ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Chrissy Teigen’s Cutout Python Boots Bring Slick Edge to Her Red Lace Dress With John Legend

By Ashley Rushford
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X0wLD_0fL92O7g00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are individually stylish, but together they take it to a whole new level. The superstar duo proved this theory while heading out to lunch in New York City on Tuesday.

The power couple showcased their street style while hitting the pavement in the Big Apple. Teigen pulled out another show-stopping look following her appearance on “The Tonight Show Staring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday. The television personality stepped out in an oversized black Bottega Veneta blazer. The staple outwear included baggy sleeves, slightly pointed shoulders, wide lapels and a sharp hem.

The “Cravings” cookbook author continued to put her own personal flair on the look by pairing her jacket with a sheer red dress by Carine Gilson. The ankle-length frock included lace detailing on the bust and a floral accent near the side of the skirt.

Legend made sure to complement his wife’s style by stepping out in a black jacket with matching pants and a white T-shirt. The Grammy Award-winning singer rounded things out mirrored aviator frames and fresh white sneakers.

To add a slick edge to her look, Teigen completed her outfit with Chloe’s “Rylee” Python Print black boots. The shoes have a pointed-toe, buckle fastening across the instep, cutouts on the outer sole and a Western-style stacked block heel. A pair is available in the September Sun colorway on Chloe.com .

If there is one thing Teigen will do, it’s a make statement. Whether she’s on the red carpet or off-duty, she can do all looks flawlessly. The socialite embraces current trends and a range of designers. She has a shoe wardrobe that consists of strappy sandals, transparent pumps, heeled boots and peep-toe silhouettes.

See more of Teigen’s style through the years.

Put on a pair of black boots for a streamlined finish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W3vy9_0fL92O7g00
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Charles By Charles David Duffy Bootie, $59 (was $169) .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dxIrX_0fL92O7g00
CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: BCBGeneration Haxah Ball Chain Lace Up Booties, $84 (was $169) .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13giqo_0fL92O7g00
CREDIT: Kohl's

To Buy: Journee Collection Block Heel Ankle Boots, $90 .

More from Footwear News
Best of Footwear News

Comments / 4

Related
Footwear News

Blac Chyna Commands Courtroom Attention in Pristine White Suit & Metallic Heels for Kardashian-Jenner Trial

Click here to read the full article. Blac Chyna is currently spending her days in Los Angeles Superior Court with the Kardashian-Jenners as a result of her $100 million defamation lawsuit against the famous family. While the model and socialite is no doubt dealing with a very tense trial, she’s doing so in impeccable style. This is a high-profile trial, after all. The walk to the courthouse might as well be a red carpet, paparazzi included. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hollywood Larry (@hollylarry_) Yesterday, Blac Chyna arrived at the L.A. courthouse wearing an all-white suit and carrying a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Ayesha Curry Wraps Her Spike Heels Around Steph Curry as They Embrace the ‘Groutfit’ Style Trend

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ayesha Currey and Steph Curry achieved couple goals while posing for a photo in matching outfits yesterday. The pair added their own touch to the “groutfit” trend (an all-gray outfit). Ayesha added a red carpet flair to the monochromatic look in a pair of super pointy white stiletto pumps. The white shoes featured an extra thin black heel that gave the actress some height. The rest of the outfit gave a comfort-focused business-casual...
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

John Legend Says He's 'Truly Jealous' of 3-Year-Old Son Miles' Look at the 2022 Grammys

On Sunday, the 43-year-old singer and wife Chrissy Teigen attended the 64th Annual Grammy Awards with their two kids, daughter Luna Simone, 5, and son Miles Theodore, 3. Legend, who gave a special performance at the event to raise awareness for the war in Ukraine, later posted an adorable side-by-side photo comparing his and Teigen's awards show outfits to his kids' snazzy looks.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Footwear News

Amal Clooney Means Business in Unexpected Heels & Little White Dress Ahead of UN-Ukraine Meeting

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Amal Clooney was a vision in white today in New York City. That’s no surprise for the stylish attorney. Clooney was seen in a cream high-neck dress with a loose fit that stopped just above the knee. The cream dress was paired with a white coat with brown buttons running down the sides. The lapels of the jacket are just as wide as the jacket itself, taking on an oversized fit over the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

The See-Through Mesh Dress Vanessa Hudgens Wore To Coachella Was Almost Too Hot To Handle!

When it comes to dressing for Coachella, Vanessa Hudgens always understands the assignment. It’s clear to see that the former High School Musical star takes the fan-given ‘Queen of Coachella’ title very seriously, as she wears the figurative (most likely flower) crown with pride; and we’re not shocked to see that she has once again dominated in the sartorial stakes with her latest Coachella outfit!
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
John Legend
Person
Barbra Streisand
Person
Chrissy Teigen
Glamour

Camila Cabello Just Wore a Sheer Lace Bustier With Gucci Short Shorts

Camila Cabello has embraced the sheer lingerie, oversized blazer, and short power suit trends all in one look. Taking a page out of the books of Rihanna, Kristen Stewart, and Kylie Jenner, the former Fifth Harmony member appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon wearing Gucci-logo short shorts and a matching oversized blazer over a sheer black lace bustier. Cabello accessorized the look with a pair of Gucci kitten heels, a matching silk choker, and gold hoop earrings. Her hair was styled long and straight with a standard middle part and her makeup look involved a smokey eye and pink lips.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Carrie Underwood Soars in Sky-High Heels & Purple Dress for Performance at Grammy Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Carrie Underwood took regal glamour onstage for her performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday. While singing her song “Ghost” in Las Vegas, Underwood put on the glitz in a voluminous gown by Affair. The sleeveless purple satin number featured a minidress silhouette with a deep neckline, asymmetric skirt and thigh-high slit — as well as one off-the-shoulder sleeve made of silver chains. Elevating the piece were layers of similar chains, as well as a large embroidered train that dramatically flowed behind Underwood throughout her performance. The singer’s look was complete with Faberge’s...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Kim Kardashian Takes Ripped Jeans To A New Extreme

As with so many trends from the Y2K era over the past few years, shredded jeans have returned to the style spotlight in full force. The heavily-ripped, grated-down denim pieces of yesteryear, once favoured by the likes of Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyoncé, have been spotted on everyone from Bella Hadid to Katie Holmes. (They’ve also made an increasing return to the runways, too, appearing everywhere from the cult Berlin brand Ottolinger to Chanel.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lace#Black Boots
Footwear News

Lizzo Impressively Hikes in 7-Inch Gun-Shaped Heels With Pink Bodysuit While Promoting New Music

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lizzo shows that even dirt can’t stop her from wearing statement-making shoes. In a video posted on Instagram Tuesday, the “Rumors” singer sat on a hill covered in dirt while wearing a contrasting outfit as she read “Why I Love Men: The Joys of Dating.” She promoted forthcoming new music in caption, noting “About Damn Time” releases on April 14. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) The “Truth...
YOGA
BET

Ne-Yo And Crystal Smith Renew Their Vows With A Lavish Ceremony In Las Vegas!

Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Smith renewed their vows on Sunday, April 24th, in a lavish ceremony held on a rooftop at Resorts World in Vegas. The lovely couple called the event The Smith's Red Affair, with the venue decorated with thousands of red roses and the groomsmen donning red tuxedos. Ne-Yo and Crystal shared heartfelt videos on Instagram, honoring one another before the ceremony.
LAS VEGAS, NV
People

Diddy's Twin Daughters D'Lila and Jessie Match in Feathered Dresses Alongside Big Sister Chance

Sean "Diddy" Combs' daughters D'Lila and Jessie take twinning quite literally!. The twin sisters, 15, chose fun, matching mini dresses for the Daily Front Row Awards on Sunday, complete with short, feathered sleeves and a pink-and-blue herringbone print. They even matched their accessories and glam, choosing classic black clutches and strappy sandals, white manicures, and long braids to finish their looks.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Python
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Halle Berry Gets Edgy in Black Monochrome Outfit With Lug Sole Boots to Film ‘Our Man From Jersey’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Halle Berry went monochrome with a bit of an edge, while filming for her upcoming Netflix movie “Our Man From Jersey” with Mark Wahlberg in London on Tuesday. The award-winning actress wore an all-black outfit that consisted of a cropped bomber jacket by Ralph Lauren and sleek black pants. The entertainer continued to make a bold statement by sporting her blond pixie haircut, which she initially debuted at the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards....
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Noah Cyrus Commands Attention in Risky Red Sheer Dress & Hidden Heels For ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Performance

Click here to read the full article. Noah Cyrus was literally seeing red while performing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” The singer took the stage for the show’s latest episode on Wednesday night, featuring guest Nicolas Cage and Vanesa Bayer, to perform her new song “I Burned LA Down.” For the occasion, the younger sister of Miley Cyrus wore a flowing gown from Jean Paul Gaultier. Designed by Glenn Martens, the piece featured a sheer texture in primarily red hues, with additional stripes, panels and accents in shades of nude, brown and pink. The one-shouldered dress included long sleeves and a flowing train...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Footwear News

113K+
Followers
14K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy