ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Cate Blanchett Layers Maroon Power Suit With Turtleneck & Chunky Loafers While Out In New York City

By Ashley Rushford
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b4kYB_0fL92MME00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Cate Blanchett was sharply suited in not one, but two looks while out in New York City on Tuesday. The three-time Golden Globe winner put a trendy twist on a menswear-inspired ensemble.

The Australian actor hit the pavement in a maroon power suit. Blanchett’s outfit included a blazer, which she wore over a white button up top that she left undone. The opening of her shirt helped to show off her black turtle-neck top. The layered look offered a refined, yet polished finish.

The “Ocean’s Eight” star paired her jacket with matching high-waist trousers. Menswear-inspired suits sometimes feature oversized blazers and roomy trousers. Though slightly oversized, these suits are made with a women’s form in mind yet feature overt nods to men’s suiting.

Blanchett added round snazzy frames and carried her essential items in a black top handle bag. The relaxed fit of her pants, helped to put her footwear on display. To continue with a modern and trendy aesthetic, the producer grounded things with chunky leather loafers.

After stepping out in her statement suit, Blanchett showcased her street style while checking out of her hotel in the Big Apple. The “Nightmare Alley” star put a punchy edge on a sleek outfit, pairing a chocolate pinstripe overcoat with a black top and bottoms. To place emphasis on her shoe style, she tuck the hem of her pants into her boots. The leather silhouette ran up to her ankles and featured an almond-shaped toe with a stacked block heel .

Blanchett has always been a minimal style queen. She is a fan of classic black and white looks, sophisticated monochromatic outfits , frothy floral gowns and sweet pastel suits. The “Stateless” alum has a shoe wardrobe that consists of platform pumps, heeled boots, statement sandals and a range of loafers.

Click through the gallery to see Blanchett’s press tour shoe style for “Carol” and “Truth.”

Put on a pair of black boots for a streamlined finish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W3vy9_0fL92MME00
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Charles By Charles David Duffy Bootie, $59 (was $169) .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dxIrX_0fL92MME00
CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: BCBGeneration Haxah Ball Chain Lace Up Booties, $84 (was $169) .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13giqo_0fL92MME00
CREDIT: Kohl's

To Buy: Journee Collection Block Heel Ankle Boots, $90 .

More from Footwear News
Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Blac Chyna Holds Court in Pointy Pumps & Leather Pants for Kardashian-Jenner Lawsuit

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Blac Chyna puts a modern spin on the classic black and white color scheme. The “Rob & Chyna” star was spotted leaving a courthouse in Los Angeles yesterday while wearing an ensemble that connotes that she means business. For the outfit, Chyna wore a white sweater that had a cream-colored billowing neck roll. The piece also had contrasting knit patterns and a structured finish towards the bottom. On the lower half, she went with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Elle

Amal Clooney Trades in Her Nine-to-Five Attire for the Perfect Party-Girl Sheer Top and Stilettos

Amal Clooney is known for her workwear style sensibilities, but last night, she proved that she also knows how to dress for off-duty fun. The human rights lawyer was photographed getting dinner in New York City in a look that shed her usual serious attire. After the ivory shift dress and sleek trench coat that she had been wearing earlier that day, Clooney slipped into a slinky sequined top, worn loosely tucked into a pair of blue jeans with raw hems.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Salma Hayek Dances Salsa With Channing Tatum on His Birthday in Chic Floral Midi Dress & Hidden Heels

Click here to read the full article. Salma Hayek took to Instagram to wish her dear friend and “Magic Mike” sequel costar Channing Tatum a happy birthday today. The Golden Globe winner uploaded the video of herself and Tatum dancing to Stevie Wonder’s iconic “Happy Birthday” song. The recording shows the duo dancing in a room filled with balloons and other party favors. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) “Happy Birthday Channing!!!! You’re such a Joy to be around. Feliz cumpleaños,” Hayek wrote under the video. Sticking to her vibrant aesthetic, Hayek wore a cropped...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Footwear News

Amal Clooney Means Business in Unexpected Heels & Little White Dress Ahead of UN-Ukraine Meeting

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Amal Clooney was a vision in white today in New York City. That’s no surprise for the stylish attorney. Clooney was seen in a cream high-neck dress with a loose fit that stopped just above the knee. The cream dress was paired with a white coat with brown buttons running down the sides. The lapels of the jacket are just as wide as the jacket itself, taking on an oversized fit over the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Blac Chyna Commands Courtroom Attention in Pristine White Suit & Metallic Heels for Kardashian-Jenner Trial

Click here to read the full article. Blac Chyna is currently spending her days in Los Angeles Superior Court with the Kardashian-Jenners as a result of her $100 million defamation lawsuit against the famous family. While the model and socialite is no doubt dealing with a very tense trial, she’s doing so in impeccable style. This is a high-profile trial, after all. The walk to the courthouse might as well be a red carpet, paparazzi included. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hollywood Larry (@hollylarry_) Yesterday, Blac Chyna arrived at the L.A. courthouse wearing an all-white suit and carrying a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Ayesha Curry Wraps Her Spike Heels Around Steph Curry as They Embrace the ‘Groutfit’ Style Trend

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ayesha Currey and Steph Curry achieved couple goals while posing for a photo in matching outfits yesterday. The pair added their own touch to the “groutfit” trend (an all-gray outfit). Ayesha added a red carpet flair to the monochromatic look in a pair of super pointy white stiletto pumps. The white shoes featured an extra thin black heel that gave the actress some height. The rest of the outfit gave a comfort-focused business-casual...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Princess Charlotte's new dress has a link to Prince William that'll warm your heart

Did you see the royal family on Easter Sunday? The Duchess of Cambridge attended the annual Easter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, arriving hand-in-hand with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Kate rocked a fitted coat dress from Emilia Wickstead, in a gorgeous baby blue, and her...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Barbra Streisand
Person
Chrissy Teigen
PopSugar

Mariah Carey Sat in a Pool Wearing This Shimmery Red Gown, Because Why Not?

Yes, Mariah Carey just wore a gown while sitting in a pool, and no, we're not kidding! To celebrate the anniversary of her hit album "The Emancipation of Mimi" — which was released back in 2005 — and the success of the remix for "Big Energy" with Latto and DJ Khaled, Carey decided to host an Instagram Live. The singer soaked up these achievements (literally) while casually posing on the stairs of a pool, clad in a striking Tom Ford design covered in sequins. Rather than slipping into a swimsuit, Carey decided to wear an elegant full-length gown, because why not? We'd expect nothing less than full glam from the singer, and she certainly delivered. Carey later posted the full video of herself with the caption, "IG Live!!!! Celebrating The Emancipation of Mimi and Big Energy Remix with the lambily!!! 🐑🐑🐑❤️❤️❤️" (The Lambs are what Carey calls her superfans, in case you weren't aware.) And with that, the icon has set the new rules of pool dressing.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Paulina Gretzky Changes Into Plunging Silk Cowl Neck Dress For Wedding Reception: Photos

The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived – Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson are officially married. The couple tied the knot at Blackberry Farm in Tennessee on April 24 and Paulina looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a slew of different gowns. One of our favorite dresses was her custom Vera Wang silk dress for the reception, which you can see in the second slide from a slideshow posted by a wedding guest.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Lizzo Impressively Hikes in 7-Inch Gun-Shaped Heels With Pink Bodysuit While Promoting New Music

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lizzo shows that even dirt can’t stop her from wearing statement-making shoes. In a video posted on Instagram Tuesday, the “Rumors” singer sat on a hill covered in dirt while wearing a contrasting outfit as she read “Why I Love Men: The Joys of Dating.” She promoted forthcoming new music in caption, noting “About Damn Time” releases on April 14. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) The “Truth...
YOGA
HollywoodLife

Paulina Gretzky’s Wedding Dress: She Rocks Sheer, Hand-Beaded Gown For Nuptials

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson are officially married! The model, 33, and professional golfer, 37, tied the knot on April 23, and two days later, Paulina shared the first photo of her wedding dress, which you can see here. Paulina wore Vera Wang for her nuptials, choosing “a custom light ivory diaphanous hand beaded crystal gown with a plunging neckline and back.” Her blonde hair was styled in long, cascading curls for the big day.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maroon#Suiting#Chunky#Turtle#Golden Globe#Australian
People

How Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's Wedding Style Compares to the 1999 Nuptials of His Parents

Nearly 23 years before he exchanged vows with wife Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham was a baby ring bearer in his parents David and Victoria's unforgettable 1999 wedding. The couple's oldest son, 23, tied the knot with Peltz, 27, Saturday at her family's Palm Beach, Florida oceanfront estate, establishing their own chic and simplistic marital style with some timeless bride and groom looks that contrasted his parents' big day.
PALM BEACH, FL
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Wore the Cutest Bracelets in Her Yitty Shapewear Campaign — and They're Under $30

Lizzo's long-awaited shapewear line has finally arrived — bringing with it a slew of bright, playful and downright cheeky styles to accompany it. And while the body-hugging pieces might be the focal point of the collection, the brand's famed campaign shots also feature the singer in a beaded, Y2K-inspired accessory that's completely perfect for spring — and available to shop now for under $30, too.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Glamour

Jennifer Lopez Wore Wide-Leg Jeans to Watch Ben Affleck Lift Heavy Things

You know what they say! The couple who wears graphic tees together…. On Tuesday, April 26, Jennifer Lopez was photographed alongside fiancé Ben Affleck running errands in Los Angeles. The pair, who have been house hunting in recent weeks following news of their engagement, was spotted loading up the trunk of a Tesla with mysterious red road cases, which just so happened to match Lopez’s red handbag. Actually, I should say, Affleck was spotted carrying what appeared to be some hefty boxes, while Lopez gave him moral support simply by gracing him with her presence.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Gets Flashy in Sparkling Sheer Dress, Flame Boots & Rainbow Jacket at Neon Carnival’s Coachella After-Party

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Paris Hilton hit Coachella’s favorite after-party in a daring look on Saturday. The socialite attended Tequila Don Julio and Levi’s Neon Carnival in Termal, Calif. Other stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Megan Thee Stallion, Timothée Chalamet, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Chloe x Halle also attended the event. The amusement park-themed event featured interactive rides, plus a “Paris World” Roblox event hosted in the metaverse by Hilton, who served as DJ onsite during the festivities. The “Stars...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Take Daughter Willa, 1, To Outdoor Food Market: Photos

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are clearly head over heels for their baby girl Willa! The couple looked every inch the doting parents as they stepped out with their one-year-old daughter in Los Angeles on Saturday (April 23). The 25-year-old actress, who is pregnant with the couple’s second child, held onto a pink blanket while Joe pushed their baby girl in a stroller.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vogue

Kim Kardashian Takes Ripped Jeans To A New Extreme

As with so many trends from the Y2K era over the past few years, shredded jeans have returned to the style spotlight in full force. The heavily-ripped, grated-down denim pieces of yesteryear, once favoured by the likes of Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyoncé, have been spotted on everyone from Bella Hadid to Katie Holmes. (They’ve also made an increasing return to the runways, too, appearing everywhere from the cult Berlin brand Ottolinger to Chanel.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

La La Anthony Serves Up a Runway-Worthy Walk in Extreme Cutout Top & Tricky Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. La La Anthony strutted her way onto Instagram feeds on Friday in sleek style. The TV personality shared a video of herself delivering a runway-worthy walk while blowing a kiss to a soundtrack. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) Anthony’s outfit was full of statement pieces, including a black extreme-cutout crop top. The peekaboo moment was a surprising one, leaning slightly grunge and distressed. The top had...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Footwear News

113K+
Followers
14K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy