ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, MD

Remains of Korean War sergeant arrive home in Md.

By By JULIE E. GREENE The Herald-Mail
Cecil Whig
Cecil Whig
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v53rY_0fL91dH600

HAGERSTOWN — Tears accompanied family members’ feelings of long-awaited closure and happiness as long-missing Korean War veteran and Smithsburg resident Sgt. Roy Charles DeLauter’s remains arrived home in Washington County on April 19.

A procession of family and authorities, including Maryland State Police, the Maryland Transportation Authority Police from BWI, Army officials, and the Maryland Patriot Guard Riders escorted the hearse carrying DeLauter from Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport to Rest Haven Funeral Home and Cemetery. The plane departed Hawaii the day before.

“I just thank God. I’m just happy to have him home. I prayed for this,” said Evelyn Eccard, 93, one of DeLauter’s three sisters.

Sue Draper, DeLauter’s youngest daughter, said the day — with its honorary festivities and people standing at highway overpasses paying respect to her father — had been “amazing.”

“You couldn’t help but cry. Good tears,” said Draper, 73, of the Hagerstown area.

Draper was about 2 years old when her family received a telegram that Roy, 21, was missing in action.

After waiting 71 years for news of their brother and father, the family was notified in January that DeLauter’s remains had been identified using DNA from blood donated by Eccard and her sister, Margaret Carr.

His remains were among those contained in 55 boxes the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea returned to the U.S. in 2018, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, part of the U.S. Department of Defense.

DeLauter was buried April 22 at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park near Hagerstown’s West End after a funeral service at Willow Brook Seventh-Day Adventist Church near Boonsboro.

DeLauter’s unit was on the east side of North Korea’s Chosein Reservoir on Nov. 27, 1950, “when Chinese Communist Forces launched a large-scale surprise attack against U.S. forces at the reservoir,” according to the accounting agency’s profile page for DeLauter.

Four days later, the number of Chinese Communist Forces forced the 32nd Infantry Regiment of the 7th Infantry Division to withdraw south toward friendly lines at Hagaru-ri. DeLauter was in Company D, 1st Battalion of the 32nd Infantry Regiment.

DeLauter was reported missing in action on Dec. 2, after the 32nd Infantry Regiment of the 7th Infantry Division withdrawal to Hagaru-ri.

DeLauter is memorialized at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific’s Courts of the Missing in Honolulu.

DELAUTER IS HOME

Sharlene DeLauter, Roy’s oldest daughter, said the festivities at the airport all the way to Rest Haven were “more than we ever expected.”

“To actually see the coffin coming off (the plane) was just closure for me — and being able to touch it,” said Sharlene DeLauter, 74, who lives near Smithsburg.

“I can’t explain how I felt. I saw the casket, it was just amazing,” she said.

Jane Kline, 91, of the Smithsburg area, said she never thought she’d live long enough to see her big brother come home.

“I’m just glad he’s home,” she said.

Carr said she was “overjoyed that he’s here. This is home, a homecoming for him.”

“But he’s been home for a long time. He’s been in Heaven,” Carr said.

Comments / 1

Related
WTOP

Md. ‘drug kingpins’ arrested; more than $1M in drugs seized

Law enforcement officials in Maryland said Tuesday they’ve dealt a serious blow to an Eastern Shore drug trafficking organization. Maryland State Police said the monthslong, multi-agency investigation led to the indictment of nine people and the seizure of more than $1 million worth of cocaine, opioids, heroin, marijuana and methamphetamines.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Smithsburg, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Hagerstown, MD
State
Washington State
Hagerstown, MD
Government
State
Hawaii State
City
Boonsboro, MD
MilitaryTimes

Soldier killed, 2 hurt in Joint Base Lewis-McChord training accident

A junior soldier assigned to 7th Infantry Division at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, died Monday and two more were injured in a single-vehicle accident during a training exercise, a division spokesperson said. Pfc. Joseph A. Marquez, from Dover, Delaware, was killed in the Yakima Training Area mishap, according a release...
DOVER, DE
The Independent

Texas governor’s plan to bus migrants to DC appears to backfire

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
IMMIGRATION
WTOP

Soon your money will be made in Maryland — literally

It’s one of the first buildings you see when you cross the Potomac River and head north on 14th Street toward the National Mall. But soon, the Bureau of Engraving and Printing will be moving out of downtown D.C. and relocating to farmland. The bureau is relocating from its...
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Group shoots car 13 times, Hagerstown driver survives

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Hagerstown Police responded to an alarming scene Friday night when they discovered a driver who had been shot and a car with more than a dozen bullet holes. Around 9:45 p.m., police came on the scene in the 100 block of West Bethel Street and proceeded...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thurgood Marshall
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Reports Nearly 1,400 New COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Decline

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported nearly 1,400 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as cases trend up in the state, but hospitalizations decline. The Maryland Department of Health reported 1,392 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 1,030,144 since the pandemic began. Until Thursday, the last time the state saw that many new cases was in late February. The statewide positivity rate declined to 4.55%, a 0.02% decrease compared to Wednesday. COVID-19 hospitalizations dipped to 183, a decrease of 16 since Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, 148 are adults in acute care, 24 are adults in intensive care,...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

10 Maryland state Senate primaries to watch

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. At last, the district lines are cast in stone. The filing deadline is in the rearview mirror. So it’s time to look ahead to some of the most competitive legislative primaries on the ballot July 19.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Veteran#Korean War#Sergeant#Sgt#Maryland State Police#Bwi
WTOP

Maryland oyster harvest sees biggest haul in decades

The most recent oyster harvest in Maryland was the biggest in decades. Oyster season in Maryland runs from October through the end of March, and preliminary state figures show the 2021 to 2022 harvest in the Chesapeake Bay was the largest since the 1986 to 1987 season. The Bay Journal...
MARYLAND STATE
Cecil Whig

Cecil Whig

Easton, MD
1K+
Followers
653
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cecil Whig is a local newspaper that covers Cecil County, Maryland since 1841. It is the oldest newspaper on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, publishes Wednesday and Friday, and online at www.CecilDaily.com

 https://www.cecildaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy