Boston, MA

South Carolina's Aliyah Boston inks deal with Under Armour

 3 days ago

South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston added to her collection of name, image and likeness deals on Tuesday, announcing a multi-faceted deal with Under Armour.

Boston — the consensus National Player of the Year in women’s college basketball in 2022 — will host a basketball camp in her native St. Thomas, in the Virgin Islands, as part of the deal. It will be the first-ever UA Next camp in the Virgin Islands.

“I’m really looking forward to giving more young girls access to the sport at the community level,” Boston said.

Boston will also market one of Under Armour’s signature shoes, the UA Breakthru 3 women’s basketball shoe. Boston will also advise Under Armour on women’s basketball footwear.

“Working with Under Armour is a huge honor. It means so much to me because it’s a brand I’ve been wearing for years — both for cross-training and when I’m on the court,” Boston said. “With Under Armour, I’m most excited to continue building and growing the women’s basketball community.”

A junior this past season, Boston led Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks to their second national championship, averaging 16.8 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 54.2 percent from the floor. The 6-foot-5 forward was named the Most Outstanding Player at the NCAA Tournament.

South Carolina is an Under Armour school. Boston and her teammates previously partnered with the company through an NIL deal to sell custom shirts.

–Field Level Media

