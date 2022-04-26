ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions pick up tight end T.J. Hockenson’s fifth-year option

The Detroit Lions exercised the fifth-year option on tight end T.J. Hockenson’s rookie contract Tuesday.

The move guarantees Hockenson will earn $9.4 million in 2023.

Hockenson, the eighth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has played in 40 games (35 starts) over his first three seasons in Detroit. He has 160 career receptions for 1,673 yards and 12 touchdowns.

His best year so far was 2020, when he started all 16 games, caught 67 passes for 723 yards and six touchdowns and was named to his first Pro Bowl.

Hockenson’s 2021 campaign was cut short in December when he required thumb surgery. He finished the season with 61 catches, 583 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games (all starts).

NFL Analysis Network

Aaron Rodgers Reveals Thoughts On Lions’ First-Round WR Jameson Williams

The Green Bay Packers shocked a lot of people when they didn’t select a wide receiver in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. A wide receiver was a big need for them, but instead of reaching when they came on the clock, they continued to bolster their defense by selecting Georgia Bulldogs Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt. After the draft, Aaron Rodgers spoke out and mentioned his thoughts on Detroit Lions first-round pick Jameson Williams.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
12up

Packers should take George Pickens in the first round

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst knows there's a ton of pressure on him this year in the NFL Draft. Things will get started on Thursday night in the first round and there's no question he needs to go with a wideout. So, who will he go with? George...
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

5 best remaining options for Chicago Bears in 2nd round

That is it for the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Chicago Bears didn’t have a selection in the first round so we are still waiting to see what a draft selection looks like from new general manager Ryan Poles. Based on how round one went on Thursday, there is a lot to be excited about.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Kayvon Thibodeaux’s hilarious description of Lions GM Brad Holmes before NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions and general manager Brad Holmes are armed with the second pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, an enviable place to be. As such, Detroit has been linked to top prospects, such as Aidan Hutchinson, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Kyle Hamilton and Travon Walker. While Hutchinson has been mocked to the Lions the most frequently, the team has also done their due diligence on Thibodeaux. In fact, Holmes might be more inclined to select Thibodeaux on Thursday night after the Oregon star revealed the hilarious details of their pre-NFL Draft meeting, via Sports Illustrated.
DETROIT, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota coach Ben Johnson pens farewell to transferring guard

Minnesota basketball is losing a player to the transfer portal. On Wednesday, news surfaced that guard Abdoulaye Thiam was entering the portal and looking to move on. Thiam originally joined the Gophers out of the JUCO ranks via the 2021 recruiting class. He appeared in 15 games and scored 12 total points for Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
