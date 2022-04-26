ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Batman’ Sequel Set With Robert Pattinson and Director Matt Reeves

By Ryan Parker and Pamela McClintock
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
The Batman — returns.

Warner Bros. and DC announced Tuesday night at CinemaCon that The Batman is officially getting a sequel, as Warner Bros. delivered the studio’s highly anticipated presentation.

“Matt took one of our most iconic and beloved superheroes and delivered a fresh vision” Warner Bros. movie chief Toby Emmerich revealed at CinemaCon. “ Matt Reeves , Rob Pattinson and the entire team will be taking audiences back to Gotham with The Batman 2 .”

No release date was announced.

The Batman , released in early March of this year, went on to be a huge critical and box office success. Thus far, it is the highest-grossing film of 2022, with a total worldwide take of $759 million.

Pattinson donned the cape and cowl for the first time as the iconic DC superhero. His initial foes included Riddler, played by Paul Dano , and Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot, aka Penguin, played by Colin Farrell . Zoë Kravitz played Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, and Andy Serkis played Alfred Pennyworth, Bruce Wayne’s butler and mentor.

Days after The Batman opened, HBO Max committed to a straight-to-limited-series order for The Penguin , with Farrell reprising his role. The spinoff series will be executive produced by Reeves, Dylan Clark, Farrell, Daniel Pipski, Adam Kassan and Lauren LeFranc, who will serve as showrunner.

The news followed an earlier showing that saw The Batman filmmaker Matt Reeves kick off the morning state-of-the-industry program by thanking cinema owners for keeping the “flicker of hope” alive when the pandemic struck. He said he believes wholeheartedly in the theatrical experience. “Helping to play a role in your success is very important to me,” said Reeves when noting that Batman has earned north of $700 million.

“The success of The Batman was a true team effort. We could not have gotten to this place without … the theatrical experience. For that, I thank you from the bottom of my heart. As a lifelong fan of the movies, I treasure what you do,” Reeves told theaters earlier in the day at CinemaCon. “There’s a sanctuary to be found in the movies.”

CinemaCon, the annual gathering of theater owners and Hollywood studios, runs April 25-28.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hollywood Reporter

