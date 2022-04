Francis Eugene Williams, 98, received his pilot’s wings in heaven on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at the Helen Purcell Home. He was born November 26, 1923, in Trinway to the late Marion and Gladys King Williams. He was a retired commercial pilot for Buckeye Supply. He spent many happy hours at the Zanesville Airport with the staff of Zanesville Aviation. Aviation was his passion; he achieved advanced pilot ratings for instructor, instrument and commercial and a multiple engine on various jet aircraft. He was a member of the Experimental Aviation Association and the Airplane Owners and Pilots Association. He proudly served our country and protected our freedom in the United States Army during World War II. He was recently recognized for those military accomplishments by being selected to participate on an Honor Flight to Washington, DC.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO