Eau Claire clearing way for TDS Telecom arrival

EAU CLAIRE — Bringing a new competitor to the Eau Claire area for internet, cable and phone service took another step forward.

On Tuesday the City Council voted 9-0 — council members Emily Anderson and Andrew Werthmann were absent — to grant easements allowing Madison-based TDS Telecom to place equipment at 11 spots on city-owned land throughout Eau Claire.

“This project is going to bring more options for connectablity,” Councilwoman Kate Beaton said. “We have very few options here in Eau Claire for internet access. Adding one more makes a big impact in terms of healthy competition between the few options.”

Easements approved on Tuesday will allow TDS to place five-foot tall boxy metal equipment cabinets in nine parks and on the edge of two parcels used to manage stormwater. Called “nodes,” the equipment is critical to the fiber optic network that TDS will begin installing this spring in Eau Claire.

While the council did approve 11 spots TDS sought to place nodes, the location for a 12th one prompted debate.

That node had been proposed in the north corner of Wilson Park, near the intersection of South Farwell and Emery streets. Council members debated on whether that park is the only location where a node serving downtown Eau Claire could be.

“It seems there are a variety of locations downtown that could work for this,” Councilman Jeremy Gragert said.

In a 7-2 vote, the council postponed action on that easement to give time to survey other potential locations for a downtown node. It is expected to return to the council’s agenda in late June.

The dissenting votes came from Councilwoman Emily Berge and Councilman Roderick Jones, who had asked how that delay would affect TDS’ plans.

Sean Murray, who handles easement work for TDS, said there would be some added costs for surveying alternative locations. It will also likely mean some delay for establishing service downtown, he said, but the rest of the network would be developed as scheduled in Eau Claire.

While there was some debate over node location, council members responded favorably to TDS offering to make the nodes look more aesthetically pleasing. The company has offered to pay to wrap the white metal cabinets with artistic designs or images chosen by the city.

City Engineer David Solberg said the city will seek opinions of park enthusiasts, neighborhood associations and local arts groups about how they’d like to see the nodes decorated.

“We’ll work to have something that’s historical or artwork to have something more interesting than a white cabinet,” Solberg said.

Other business

Also during Tuesday’s council meeting:

• A bid package totaling $5.59 million for work to finish the new downtown transit transfer center was unanimously approved. That finishing work will be done by 21 different firms who had winning bids for various parts of the project.

• Moving the July 4 fireworks show back to Carson Park after it had been launched from Plank Hill the past two years, was approved in a 9-0 vote.

• Local writer Ken Syzmanski was appointed to a second two-year term as Eau Claire’s writer in residence. The voluntary position involves making occasional writings about the city and promoting reading, writing and literature in Eau Claire.

• The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. is giving a $250,000 grant to help the construction of the new Children’s Museum of Eau Claire, which is already under way along North Barstow Street.