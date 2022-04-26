ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

MT WFO GREAT FALLS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

 3 days ago

————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...A strong rain shower will impact portions of southeastern Teton,. southwestern Chouteau and northeastern Cascade Counties through. At 545 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking...

Snow creates hazards for morning commute in SW Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — A spring snowstorm is causing problems for drivers across southwestern Montana Friday morning. Between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. it was reported that two semis were spun out side by side and blocking eastbound I-90 at Homestake Pass. Chains are required for towing units over Homestake Pass.
Spring storm to bring heavy snow to SW Montana

WINTER STORM WARNING from 6 PM tonight until 9 AM Friday for the Butte/Blackfoot Region. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches for the higher terrain, including Georgetown Lake, MacDonald and Homestake Passes. Total accumulations of 3 to 7 inches in valley areas. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
Breezy winds, rain and snow continue through the end of the week

WINTER STORM WATCH from Thursday evening through Friday for Lincoln, Marias Pass, MacDonald Pass, Rogers Pass, Elk Park Pass, Flesher Pass, Deep Creek Pass and Kings Hill Pass. Total snow in excess of 6 inches possible for elevations above about 5000 feet. A southwesterly flow will keep the threat of...
MT Missoula MT Zone Forecast

————— 033 FPUS55 KMSO 292331. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the. afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the. evening. Lows in...
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 02:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Jefferson WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 10 inches in the mountains, with highest accumulations expected in the mountains of northern Jefferson County. Little or no snow accumulation below 4000 ft. * WHERE...Jefferson and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark Counties. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy snow accumulation is primarily expected in the the mountains. A mix or change to heavy wet snow is possible at elevations as low as around 4000 feet Friday morning. The period of heaviest snowfall is expected to occur through 7 AM Friday...which could impact the morning commute.
MIld Weekend Conditions

Rain showers will taper off across western Montana overnight going into Saturday morning. Drier conditions can be expected throughout the day on Saturday, with Sunday bringing mountain snow showers, as well as rain showers in the southwest, and south central portions of Montana, and northern Wyoming.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascade, Judith Basin, Meagher by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 03:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Cascade; Judith Basin; Meagher WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 14 inches in the mountains. Little or no snow accumulation below 4000 ft. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin and Meagher Counties. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy snow accumulation is primarily expected in the the mountains. A mix or change to heavy wet snow is possible at elevations as low as around 3500 or 4000 feet Friday morning. The period of heaviest snowfall is expected to occur between 3 AM and 9 AM Friday...which could impact the morning commute.
WY Salt Lake City UT Zone Forecast

————— 565 FPUS55 KSLC 300943. This is an automatically-generated product based on a. representative point or points within each forecast zone. The. forecast may not be representative of the exact location you are. interested in. For a more specific forecast, please visit. weather.gov/slc and. (1) click...
Eastern Montana digging out after big snow storm

First they heard it. Then they saw it. Winds pushed snow so high in parts of Eastern Montana that some residents had to literally dig out. "Yeah, it was just big and it's still out there. The whole north side of the house is still completely drifted and it’s a good 4 or 5 feet deep still," says Randi Selle, a resident who lives near Baker.
Drone video high above Homestake Pass

MISSOULA, Mont. — The NBC Montana Sky Team took to the skies high above Homestake Pass outside Butte this week. Check out all of our Sky Team videos here: NBCMontana.com/news/sky-team.
