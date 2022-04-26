ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘This case is about power’: von Ehlinger trial begins

By ALEXANDRA DUGGAN aduggan@idahopress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE — A nurse and a forensic scientist both testified at former state representative Aaron von Ehlinger’s jury trial on Tuesday after he was charged with felony counts of rape and penetration with a foreign object. A 19-year-old Statehouse intern, known as Jane Doe, accused him of...

