Read full article on original website
Related
Poor run defense threatens to stall Seahawks' playoff push
The Seattle Seahawks thought they had solved their problems stopping the run
Brown scores 36, Tatum-less Celtics outlast Wizards 130-121
BOSTON (AP) — Marcus Smart laughs when he thinks about how far Jaylen Brown has come since he was a rookie. There were moments during that 2016 season when he remembers a 19-year-old Brown at times recklessly driving 1-on-5 and throwing up wild shots at the rim. “His excuse was: ‘When everybody is telling me to slow down, the defense hears that, so I’m going to speed up.’ We’d be like, ‘No, that doesn’t make any sense,’” Smart recalled. “He’s using more of his grace now, to where he’s understanding that sometimes just be patient and let the game come to you instead of going and get it yourself.” On a night the Celtics were missing their top scorer, Brown showed off his growth, leading the Celtics with a season-high 36 points to help Boston hold off the Washington Wizards 130-121 on Sunday.
Newcomer Justin Hollins sacks Jalen Hurts in first game with Packers
Justin Hollins didn’t waste much time making an impact for the Green Bay Packers. Claimed by the Packers off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday, Hollins made two disruptive plays in the first half on Sunday night in Philadelphia, including a sack of mobile Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second quarter.
Milton, Harris lead 76ers' rout of Magic
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Shake Milton had 29 points and seven assists, and the Philadelphia 76ers routed the Orlando Magic 133-103 on Sunday night. Tobias Harris added 25 points for Philadelphia, which also beat the Magic 107-99 on Friday night. Danuel House Jr. scored 19 points, and fellow reserve Paul Reed had 12 points and 13 rebounds. Paolo Banchero led Orlando with 18 points and Franz Wagner scored 17 for the Magic, who lost their fourth straight. Playing a fourth consecutive game without their top three scorers, the 76ers shot 66% in the first half and led 70-45 when Milton opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer.
Comments / 0