BOSTON (AP) — Marcus Smart laughs when he thinks about how far Jaylen Brown has come since he was a rookie. There were moments during that 2016 season when he remembers a 19-year-old Brown at times recklessly driving 1-on-5 and throwing up wild shots at the rim. “His excuse was: ‘When everybody is telling me to slow down, the defense hears that, so I’m going to speed up.’ We’d be like, ‘No, that doesn’t make any sense,’” Smart recalled. “He’s using more of his grace now, to where he’s understanding that sometimes just be patient and let the game come to you instead of going and get it yourself.” On a night the Celtics were missing their top scorer, Brown showed off his growth, leading the Celtics with a season-high 36 points to help Boston hold off the Washington Wizards 130-121 on Sunday.

BOSTON, MA ・ 41 MINUTES AGO