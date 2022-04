By Chris Meyer With Richmond’s focus on reducing Virginia’s energy costs, it was surprising to see Gov. Glenn Youngkin veto a bill designed to lower the electric bills of veterans, low-income, elderly and disabled ratepayers. The bill — Senate Bill 347 (Sen. John Bell, D-Loudoun) — not only passed with overwhelming bipartisan support, but also directly […] The post To lower cost of living, legislature should override governor’s veto of energy efficiency bill appeared first on Virginia Mercury.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO