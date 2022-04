ROME — The 15th class of the Rome Arts Hall of Fame will be inducted Sunday, May 1, at the Capitol Theatre, 230 W. Dominick St., beginning at 4 p.m. Capitol Arts Complex Executive Director Art Pierce said the ceremony will be open to the public and tickets will be available at the door and in advance from the Capitol’s website. Adult tickets are $15, $13 for Capitol Friends, $10 for students, and a special family ticket is available for $40.

ROME, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO