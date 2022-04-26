“What Kesem means to me is unconditional love that can be felt no matter how far apart” – Kesem camper

About Kesem

Over 5 million children have been impacted by a parent’s cancer and Kesem is the largest national organization dedicated to this unique population. Kesem’s flagship program, Camp Kesem, operates 144 free summer camps across the country for children ages 6 to 18 who have been impacted by a parent’s cancer. Kesem is happy to announce transferring back to in-person programming this upcoming summer. Along with Camp Kesem, Kesem continuously supports families throughout the year through our other programs offered. Kesem programs have a lasting impact on children by providing them a peer-support network that understands their unique needs, builds confidence and strengthens their communication skills. In 2021, Kesem served over 12,000 children coast-to-coast – all funded by generous donations from individuals and corporate support. For more information on Kesem, please visit www.kesem.org , Facebook.com/Kesem , and @Kesem on Twitter & Instagram .

About Kesem at Long Beach State

Kesem at Long Beach State was founded in 2018 and supports children in the Long Beach community by providing a week-long summer camp experience and year-long peer support. This summer 2022, Camp Kesem at Long Beach State will take place from June 26th to July 1st at YMCA Camp Round Meadow. Camp Kesem and additional programming is provided free of charge to all participating families; funding is primarily provided by private donations and community support.

The chapter at Long Beach State is operated by 40 student volunteers and serves 35 campers ages 6-18 per year. Camp Kesem at Long Beach State is organized by dedicated students at CSULB who work year long to plan and fundraise for an impactful week of camp. For more information about Kesem at Long Beach State please visit our Instagram or Facebook page .

Children attending Camp Kesem at Long Beach State will participate in a week of fun activities including Messy Games, Empowerment, and much more! Nightly “Cabin Chats” are also hosted to provide a safe space for campers to open up to their peers and counselors about their experiences. Click here to watch testimonials from campers who have experienced the Kesem magic from Long Beach State. We are currently accepting applications to attend the free one-week overnight summer camp. To learn more or to register a child, visit www.kesem.org .

In addition to our summer camp this year, we offer the below services:

Day programs (Friends and Family Days)

Grief support

Birthday cards

Mail

Online resources

These additional services range from organizational wide gatherings to resources provided to families in need. These different programs allow for key touch points throughout the year and allow our families to know we are here for services they may need.

How You Can Support

Health and Wellness Team

Members of our Health & Wellness Team work collaboratively to ensure the emotional and physical well-being of Camp Kesem campers and staff at every campsite. The Health and Wellness Team at each camp is made up of at minimum: two nurses, one mental health professional, and one Camp Advisor. Nurses must be a Nurse Practitioner, RN or LPN/LVN (LVN qualification varies by state) and must hold a license (or temporary license) to practice in the state in which camp is held. Mental Health Professionals must have a Master’s in psychology, social work, or a related field. If you are interested in serving our one week overnight camp from June 26th to July 1st, please reach out to longbeachstate@campkesem.org .

Sign Up for Our Mailing List

Kesem at Long Beach State constituents can learn more about our organization by following our social media platforms and attending our events that happen throughout the year. Events such as Make The Make, Giving Tuesday, and Friends and Family Day occur at different times throughout the year where individuals can fundraise and be involved in supporting our families. If you would like to receive quarterly newsletters to be updated about our upcoming events and please contact longbeachstate@campkesem.org .

