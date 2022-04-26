Steelers Pre Draft Update

Penn State legend Franco Harris was a special guest at the 2022 NFL draft in Las Vegas as the three-day draft event opened on Thursday night. The Pittsburgh Steelers hall of fame was recognized by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell for the 50th anniversary of one of the league’s best plays of all time, The Immaculate Reception. But Harris got to be involved in what was actually one of the first round’s more heartwarming moments. The Steelers used their first-round pick to select Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett, and Harris was the one who got to make the announcement for the Steelers. In honor...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO