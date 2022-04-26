ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers Pre Draft Update

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Thursday’s NFL Draft is swiftly approaching so comes the realization that this will be the last time Head...

The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Steelers Drafting A Quarterback

When the time came for the Pittsburgh Steelers to announce their No. 20 overall pick, the team had every quarterback option left at their disposal. Ultimately, Mike Tomlin and the Steelers organization elected to pick up Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett — taking him over Liberty’s highly-touted QB prospect Malik Willis.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Dan Orlovsky Thinks Steelers Picked The Wrong Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted their quarterback of the future (or present) last night by taking Kenny Pickett with the 20th overall pick. But ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky believes that the Steelers picked the wrong quarterback to leave them. On Friday’s edition of First Take, Orlovsky asserted that while the Steelers...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Sports Illustrated Names Steelers’ Worst Draft Pick Ever

The Pittsburgh Steelers are known as one of the most stable organizations in all of sports. A significant portion of their recent success has come from general manager Kevin Colbert and head coach Mike Tomlin. The latter has never had a losing season and the former is one of the best-drafting GMs in sports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Mike Tomlin comments on Steelers drafting Kenny Pickett

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin weighs in on Pittsburgh picking Kenny Pickett of the Pitt Panthers in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. It looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t have to go very far to find the quarterback they ended up selecting in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Kenny Pickett, who has been playing for the Pitt Panthers, was chosen by Pittsburgh with the 20th pick of the NFL Draft.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Announces The Plan For Kenny Pickett

The Pittsburgh Steelers entered the 2022 NFL draft with a clear need at quarterback after the retirement of longtime quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. When it came time to make a selection at No. 20, the Steelers had their pick of the litter. No quarterbacks were selected in the first 19 picks, somewhat of a surprise among NFL analysts.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Franco Harris announces Pittsburgh Steelers draft selection of Pitt QB Kenny Pickett

Penn State legend Franco Harris was a special guest at the 2022 NFL draft in Las Vegas as the three-day draft event opened on Thursday night. The Pittsburgh Steelers hall of fame was recognized by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell for the 50th anniversary of one of the league’s best plays of all time, The Immaculate Reception. But Harris got to be involved in what was actually one of the first round’s more heartwarming moments. The Steelers used their first-round pick to select Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett, and Harris was the one who got to make the announcement for the Steelers. In honor...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Kenny Pickett Chooses Jersey Number With Steelers

The only quarterback taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft was Kenny Pickett from Pitt. He was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 20th pick. Less than 24 hours later, Pickett revealed what jersey number he’ll wear for his rookie season in Pittsburgh. Pickett has...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Steelers: Kenny Pickett already has budding rivalry with Ravens rookie

NFL Draft picks Kenny Pickett and Kyle Hamilton take their college rivalry to the AFC North, with Pickett to the Steelers and Hamilton to the Ravens. The Pittsburgh Panthers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have endured a fierce rivalry since 1909, and the teams have met regularly since 1982. Notre Dame leads the series with a 49–21–1 record, and former Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton is not about to let former Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett forget it.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers Select QB Kenny Pickett in First-Round of NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett with the 20th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Steelers held strong and had their choice of quarterback in the first round. With Malik Willis and Kenny Pickett still on the board, Pittsburgh decided to stick with their hometown star as the first QB taken in the draft.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Art Rooney II Introduces Kenny Pickett to Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have their new quarterback, and it's official with the introduction from team President Art Rooney II. Rooney introduced Pickett as the team's first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft at the team's UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in South Side. Pickett then spoke of how his goal with the Steelers is to bring another Super Bowl championship to the city.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

'He could be our next Ben Roethlisberger': Steelers fans celebrate Kenny Pickett

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — As soon as Pittsburgh made Kenny Pickett the pick, opinions from Steelers Nation came in fast and furious.Thursday was something out of a feel-good football movie. The University of Pittsburgh star quarterback gets selected by the Steelers in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. But where do you go to get the pulse of the fans when it comes to Pickett? None other than Latrobe, the training camp home of the black and gold."You can't be from Latrobe and not be a Steeler fan," said Brenda Gates.But to get the real feel of how folks...
PITTSBURGH, PA

