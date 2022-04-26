ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

PSU Luketa Draft Hopes

Cover picture for the articleOne Penn State product to keep an eye on over the weekend is Jesse Luketa....

CBS Sports

2022 NFL Draft grades: Giants pick Alabama's Evan Neal at No. 7 overall, beefing up offensive line

One of the biggest prospects -- literally -- in the 2022 NFL Draft has found his new home. A year after helping Alabama win the national championship, 6-foot-7, 337-pound offensive tackle Evan Neal has landed with the Giants, going No. 7 overall in Thursday's first round. The 21-year-old lineman was widely expected to be one of the first blockers off the board, fresh off an All-American run as the Crimson Tide's blind-side bookend and bringing three years of starting experience across the trenches.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Atlanta Falcons add major offensive weapon for Marcus Mariota in 2022 NFL Draft

Things are really looking up for Marcus Mariota and the army of fans that currently back him across the nation. After he was signed by the Atlanta Falcons earlier this year and given a chance to rejuvenate his career as a starting quarterback, he also was just gifted a playmaking wide receiver in the NFL draft that has the chance to be transcendent. With the No. 8 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Falcons selected wide receiver Drake London, from the USC Trojans. At 6-foot-5, 219 pounds, London has the size to be a dominant NFL receiver, and he also ran...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Steelers Select WR George Pickens in Second-Round of NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected George wide receiver George Pickens with their second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. After going with quarterback Kenny Pick at pick No. 20, the Steelers come back and continue to add to their offense, selecting Pickens at No. 52. The Bulldogs standout caught for 1,347 yards and 14 touchdowns in 24 games in college.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Falcons trade up to select Penn State DE Arnold Ebikete with the 38th overall pick

A year ago, the Falcons had the fewest sacks in the league by a country mile. Some individual players — TJ Watt and Robert Quinn — even totaled more sacks than the Atlanta defense. It has quite literally been the biggest weakness of the Falcons for as long as I can remember. Many expected Terry Fontenot to prioritize the EDGE group with their first-round pick but instead went with Drake London, which upset many fans. However, the Falcons traded up to No. 38 to select Arnold Ebikete.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

49ers select LSU RB Davis-Price with No. 93 overall pick

With their first of two third-round selections of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 49ers bolstered their backfield by picking LSU running back Ty Davis-Price at No. 93. Davis-Price joins a crowded running back room in Santa Clara with Elijah Mitchell, Jeff Wilson Jr., Trey Sermon and JaMycal Hasty already in the fold. But in Kyle Shanahan's offense, the 49ers can never have enough running backs.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Pro Football Rumors

Panthers out of running for Browns QB Baker Mayfield?

The Panthers entered the weekend as the favorites to acquire Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, with ESPN’s Kimberley A. Martin tweeting on Friday that talks could soon “heat up” between the two teams. Instead, the Panthers traded up in the draft to select Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral with the No. 94 pick. So what gives?
CHARLOTTE, NC

