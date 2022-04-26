Violent Pa. Gun Crimes on the Rise

The father of three children who were allegedly killed by their mother last year has filed a lawsuit against the city and county of Los Angeles, accusing police and social workers of failing to intervene to protect his young daughters and son before their deaths.Erik Denton filed the suit Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court, more than a year after the children were found dead in a Los Angeles apartment. Denton's ex-girlfriend and the mother of his children, Liliana Carrillo, fled to Tulare County, nearly 200 miles (322 kilometers) north of the scene.Carrillo, later told KGET-TV that she wanted...

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO