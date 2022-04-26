ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns team with gaming giant Bally’s as betting partner

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns are going all in on sports betting. The team announced a long-term partnership with Bally’s that will make the gaming leader the official sports betting partner of the NFL team.

As part of the agreement, Bally’s will have a branded lounge at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed bills to legalize sports books in the state late last year.

Pending local approval and licensing, fans could begin legally betting in person on their favorite teams in 2023. The Browns and Bally’s also plan to have a mobile sports app that will allow fans to place bets.

